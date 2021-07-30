U.S. lawmakers form Uyghur caucus to fight rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang – Radio Free Asia

U.S. House of Representatives lawmakers on Thursday formed a Uyghur caucus to highlight the Communist Party of China abuses of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The caucus led by Representatives Tom Suozzi and Chris Smith will also support legislation aimed at addressing human rights abuses, including the detention of around 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a vast network internment camps, torture of detainees, sexual assault, forced sterilization of women, and the use of forced Uyghur labor, and efforts to eradicate Uyghur culture and religion.

“Simply put, we are talking about the largest coordinated campaign of human rights abuse of the 21st century perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party,” Suozzi said in a statement. “Not only as members of Congress, but as human beings, we have a responsibility to uphold the values ​​of basic human dignity and religious freedom abroad. “

Smith, a veteran lawmaker who has criticized Beijing for decades for its human rights record, said the United States must speak out against the blatant abuses against Uyghurs and others in northwest China, which have been well documented by advocacy organizations, the international media, and the United Nations.

“The United States cannot be silent [Chinese President] Xi Jinping tortures and seeks to eradicate an entire population, ”he said in the statement. “In solidarity with the oppressed, the Uyghur Caucus will draw attention to the atrocious human rights violations committed by the Communist Chinese government in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and work to end one of the worst human rights tragedies humans to the world.

In January, the US State Department determined that the Chinese government’s actions against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in the XUAR amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity.

There was no immediate response from the Chinese government to the Uighur Caucus announcement.

Rushan Abbas, executive director of the Washington-based Campaign for the Uyghurs, welcomed the creation of the caucus.

“Day after day, we are facing new horrors from East Turkestan,” she said in a statement on Thursday, using the name of XUAR which Uyghurs prefer. “These atrocities, this genocide, require a response proportional to his depravity. “

“With this caucus, we now have a way to organize our allies in the United States and turn activism into concrete political actions that tackle this unspeakable crime,” Abbas said. “Together, we will see this genocide end and those responsible brought to justice. “

The Germany-based Uyghur World Congress (WUC) also welcomed this development.

“This is such a welcome initiative, and it comes at an opportune time when Uyghurs most need strong allies to restore their freedoms and end the Uyghur genocide,” WUC Chairman Dolkun Isa said in a statement.

The Uyghur Caucus joins other such caucuses – groups where U.S. lawmakers come together to pursue common legislative goals – in focusing on ethnic minorities or people living in areas repressed or targeted by China.

A bipartisan Taiwanese Congressional caucus established in April 2002 has 139 members and focuses on improving and strengthening US-Taiwan relations and ensuring that Taiwan remains democratic. Its counterpart in the Senate was created in September 2003 and has 24 members.

Smith created a congressional caucus in Hong Kong in September 2014 to monitor China’s actions in the territory where, at the time, pro-democracy activists were staging massive street protests calling for free elections.

Two former members of Congress formed a Congressional Tibet Caucus in 2009 to draw attention to Chinese government policies in that country and to mobilize support for the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetans in exile.

None of these groups appear to be active, but the bipartisan Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, formerly known as the Congressional Human Rights Caucus, now deals with Uyghur rights issues in XUAR, Hong Kong and Tibet.

The Bipartisan and Bicameral Bicameral and Congressional Executive Commission on China (ECCC), an independent agency of the U.S. government, also monitors developments in human rights and the rule of law in China.