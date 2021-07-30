Politics
U.S. lawmakers form Uyghur caucus to fight rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang – Radio Free Asia
U.S. House of Representatives lawmakers on Thursday formed a Uyghur caucus to highlight the Communist Party of China abuses of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.
The caucus led by Representatives Tom Suozzi and Chris Smith will also support legislation aimed at addressing human rights abuses, including the detention of around 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a vast network internment camps, torture of detainees, sexual assault, forced sterilization of women, and the use of forced Uyghur labor, and efforts to eradicate Uyghur culture and religion.
“Simply put, we are talking about the largest coordinated campaign of human rights abuse of the 21st century perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party,” Suozzi said in a statement. “Not only as members of Congress, but as human beings, we have a responsibility to uphold the values of basic human dignity and religious freedom abroad. “
Smith, a veteran lawmaker who has criticized Beijing for decades for its human rights record, said the United States must speak out against the blatant abuses against Uyghurs and others in northwest China, which have been well documented by advocacy organizations, the international media, and the United Nations.
“The United States cannot be silent [Chinese President] Xi Jinping tortures and seeks to eradicate an entire population, ”he said in the statement. “In solidarity with the oppressed, the Uyghur Caucus will draw attention to the atrocious human rights violations committed by the Communist Chinese government in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and work to end one of the worst human rights tragedies humans to the world.
In January, the US State Department determined that the Chinese government’s actions against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in the XUAR amounted to genocide and crimes against humanity.
There was no immediate response from the Chinese government to the Uighur Caucus announcement.
Rushan Abbas, executive director of the Washington-based Campaign for the Uyghurs, welcomed the creation of the caucus.
“Day after day, we are facing new horrors from East Turkestan,” she said in a statement on Thursday, using the name of XUAR which Uyghurs prefer. “These atrocities, this genocide, require a response proportional to his depravity. “
“With this caucus, we now have a way to organize our allies in the United States and turn activism into concrete political actions that tackle this unspeakable crime,” Abbas said. “Together, we will see this genocide end and those responsible brought to justice. “
The Germany-based Uyghur World Congress (WUC) also welcomed this development.
“This is such a welcome initiative, and it comes at an opportune time when Uyghurs most need strong allies to restore their freedoms and end the Uyghur genocide,” WUC Chairman Dolkun Isa said in a statement.
The Uyghur Caucus joins other such caucuses – groups where U.S. lawmakers come together to pursue common legislative goals – in focusing on ethnic minorities or people living in areas repressed or targeted by China.
A bipartisan Taiwanese Congressional caucus established in April 2002 has 139 members and focuses on improving and strengthening US-Taiwan relations and ensuring that Taiwan remains democratic. Its counterpart in the Senate was created in September 2003 and has 24 members.
Smith created a congressional caucus in Hong Kong in September 2014 to monitor China’s actions in the territory where, at the time, pro-democracy activists were staging massive street protests calling for free elections.
Two former members of Congress formed a Congressional Tibet Caucus in 2009 to draw attention to Chinese government policies in that country and to mobilize support for the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetans in exile.
None of these groups appear to be active, but the bipartisan Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, formerly known as the Congressional Human Rights Caucus, now deals with Uyghur rights issues in XUAR, Hong Kong and Tibet.
The Bipartisan and Bicameral Bicameral and Congressional Executive Commission on China (ECCC), an independent agency of the U.S. government, also monitors developments in human rights and the rule of law in China.
Sources
2/ https://www.rfa.org/english/news/uyghur/uyghur-caucus-07292021174019.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]