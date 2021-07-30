Pakistan EC sends advice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to organize timely intra-party polls





The Pakistani Election Commission sent Prime Minister Imran Khan a reason notice for failing to organize the intra-party elections on time. According to a report in Dawn, the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) released the notice on Thursday and also asked Pakistan leader Tehreek-i-Insaf for reasons for not holding intra-party polls on June 13, 2021. .

According to the Election Law of 2017, all political parties are required to hold internal elections on time. The ECP orders political parties to hold intra-party elections before every five years. In addition, parties can also hold elections in three or four years, as provided for in their respective constitutions.

“… under section 215 (4) of the 2017 Election Law, you are required to justify why your party may not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol for the upcoming elections,” the ECP notice to Pakistani prime minister lit.

The ECP therefore requested a response from Khan within 14 days and threatened the election commission “to take further action in accordance with the law” if he does not respond. The electoral commission also added that a political party was required to present a certificate signed by a party official. The certificate guarantees that the ballots were held in accordance with the constitution of the political party and the electoral law. Despite this, the ECP informed that Imran Khan’s PTI did not provide the certificate regarding the conduct of the intra-party elections scheduled for June 13, 2021, as required by legal requirements. In addition, he also pointed out that a political party that has been enlisted under the electoral law is eligible to obtain an electoral symbol to stand for election to parliament, provincial assemblies or local government after the presentation of the certificate of ‘intra-party elections.

With ANI inputs

