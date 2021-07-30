Pegasus snooping: the opposition firm on Narendra Modi’s government clarification





The reluctance of Narendra Modi’s government to immediately discuss the Pegasus espionage allegations and the opposition’s insistence on a debate launching a Lok Sabha signature campaign continued to hamper the work of Parliament for Day 8. . On Thursday, the opposition raised the bar on Pegasus, demanding talks of the espionage controversy in both houses of parliament, but the government appeared to be fighting such debates despite saying it was ready to discuss all questions.

At a meeting of the Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee chaired by President Om Birla, the government said the Covid situation should be discussed first, but opposition has remained firm on Pegasus, sources said. The Rajya Sabha has already discussed the pandemic during the current monsoon session and governments also wish to address it at Lok Sabha is seen as an attempt to distract attention from the spy line. Lok Sabha congressmen launched a signature campaign on Thursday to demand a discussion on Pegasus. Tomorrow, the memorandum with the signatures of opposition MPs will be submitted to President Lok Sabha, Congressman Kodikunnil Suresh said. The government is leaking a discussion about Pegasus and accusing us of blocking the House, Suresh said. Sources in government said that while the Center could possibly agree to a discussion on Pegasus, it believed the opposition was trying to make a point by insisting that Prime Minister Modi or Home Secretary Amit Shah addresses Parliament on the spy controversy, not just any other minister. In a bid to break the deadlock, Rajya leader Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday contacted opposition leader in the Upper House, Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress. Sources claimed that at the meeting the government was ready to discuss Pegasus, but said newly appointed electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw would respond in the House. This was not acceptable to the opposition. Vaishnaw had previously attempted to make a statement to the Rajya Sabha, but members of the opposition protested vehemently. Pegasus spying is a very serious issue and nothing less that the Prime Minister or Home Secretary should clarify in Parliament, an opposition MP said. Government officials have said they fear the opposition is considering an erasure of the monsoon session to gain political mileage, and the ruling party is therefore working to accommodate the demand for an immediate discussion on Pegasus. What is the guarantee that the opposition will let Parliament run if Pegasus is discussed? After Pegasus, they can tackle other issues like repealing farm laws to block parliament, a BJP leader said. Internally, however, the government fears being cornered if Pegasus is discussed in both Houses as the opposition would demand a clear answer as to whether the Center bought the spyware from the Israeli company NSO and used it to spy. judges, journalists, politicians, activists and others. The government evaded a straightforward answer to the specific question of whether it had acquired Pegasus. At the same time, the government does not want to be seen as putting on hold a discussion about Pegasus and it could deploy top leader and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to speak to the opposition and break the deadlock, the officials said. sources. Rajnathji could contact Kharge and other opposition leaders on Friday, a BJP lawmaker said. However, despite thunderous protests from the opposition, the government slowly passed bills amid the din without any discussion. On Thursday, the Center passed two bills in just 23 minutes before the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

