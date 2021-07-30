EU reflects on Chinese policy again – POLITICO





The executive and diplomatic arms of the European Union are preparing a report on its relations with China, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief. Josep Borrell’s revelation comes as a surprise as it will be the second time this year that the European Commission and Borrell have carried out such an exercise, after concluding in April that there was no need to update the EU strategy for China, adopted in 2019. Two senior EU diplomats said the bloc had come under pressure from Beijing as well as some member countries to withdraw its description of China as a systemic rival, although Borrell did not say whether this would be part of his consideration. It is also understood that the diplomatic arm of the EU wishes to relaunch the annual EU-China summit, interrupted during the pandemic, which would bring together the heads of the European Council and Commission, and Prime Minister Li Keqiang, No. 2 of the China. But Beijing has so far refused to fulfill the EU’s precondition for relaunching a human rights dialogue. After the summer, I will present a report, in collaboration with the [European] Commission, at the European Council, analyzing our relations with China to see if there is a need to review the current strategy, Borrell told the Spanish newspaper The country, who published his interview on Thursday. A senior EU official said the planned document would be a sort of implementation report modeled on the 2019 document referencing China as both a partner, an economic competitor and a systemic rival. The aim is to present it to EU national leaders before the Council meeting in October. The official added that there is a need to generate some unity as EU member countries have started to contact high-ranking Chinese officials on a bilateral basis in recent months. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, for example, held a virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping in early July. Other EU countries, notably Lithuania, called for a hardening of China’s stance on human rights violations. Borrell seemed to have rejected such an approach. Despite our differing views on Hong Kong or Uyghur affairs, what [former U.S. President Donald] Trump called economic decoupling from China something beyond our intentions and against our interests, said Borrell, who last met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Uzbekistan earlier this month. The 27 EU foreign ministers are expected to discuss China at an informal meeting in Slovenia, currently the country holding the presidency of the Council in early September, followed by a discussion by EU leaders in early October. Over the past year, the EU has taken a tougher line on China, taking the unprecedented move to impose sanctions on Chinese officials involved in Xinjiang’s mass internment policy and to work with the United States on selective policies, such as confrontation with the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative. Sarah Anne Aarup contributed reporting. CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article erroneously stated which EU officials should discuss China at an informal meeting in Slovenia in September: EU foreign ministers should do so, followed by a discussion by EU leaders in early October.

