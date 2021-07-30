Jake Sullivan and Pakistani NSA Hold “Constructive Discussions” on Violence in Afghanistan in the United States





Amid mounting tensions in Afghanistan over Taliban oppression and the country’s continued allegations against Pakistan for supporting terrorists, the United States’ National Security Advisers (NSA) held a meeting with its Pakistani counterpart. . In an interesting turn of events, US NSAJake Sullivan tweeted Friday advising the two discussed “the urgent need for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan”, but Pakistan NSAMoeed W. Yusuf only wrote that the discussions took place on “Bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual assistance are of interest.” It is important to note that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan recently declared that the Taliban were not in military attire, but “normal civilians”.

US NSA Jake Sullivan, in his tweet, also wrote that the two officials spoke of the need for a “negotiated political settlement of the conflict (in Afghanistan”).

I met with the Pakistani NSA today for consultations on regional connectivity and security, and other areas of mutual cooperation. We discussed the urgent need for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan and a negotiated political settlement to the conflict.

Jake Sullivan (@ JakeSullivan46) July 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the Pakistani NSA wrote that apart from bilateral talks, the two leaders “took stock of the progress made since our meeting in Geneva.”

We had a positive follow-up meeting with the NSA @ JakeSullivan46 today in Washington. Update on progress made since our meeting in Geneva and discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. Agreed to maintain the momentum of Pak-US bilateral cooperation.

Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) July 30, 2021

Pakistan’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf arrived in the United States on Monday July 26 for an official visit.

Afghan diaspora organize protests around the world against Pakistan

Last week, the Afghan diaspora staged protests around the world to make their voices heard against Pakistan’s support for Taliban terrorists. The protest took place in important locations including Washington, Brussels, Denmark, Germany and the UK. Protesters not only raised their voices against Pakistan’s support for the Taliban but also against the alleged capture of Gilgit-Baltistan with the help of Beijing and the kidnapping of Silsila Alikhil, daughter of Afghan envoy Najibullah Alikhil the July 16. The protest was held in front of the Pakistani Embassy in Denmark, and in front of the Pakistani High Commission in London as well.

Imran Khan supports the Taliban

In a shocking statement, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Taliban are not in military attire, but “normal civilians”. In an interview, Khan asked how Pakistan was supposed to hunt down the Taliban as it hosts three million Afghan refugees, the majority of whom are Pashtuns, the same ethnic group as the Taliban fighters. Imran Khan’s statement comes amid a raging war between the Taliban and Afghan government forces. Khan has also denied claims about the Taliban’s alleged safe havens on Pakistani soil and has repeatedly shifted his argument in favor of the three million refugees in the country.

