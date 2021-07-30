Nearly half of Britons believe Boris Johnson relaxed coronavirus rules too soon: poll – POLITICO





Boris Johnson is determined to move forward and lift restrictions on coronaviruses, but British voters are not so sure. The UK government has been criticized by some scientists for dropping social distancing rules and mask warrants as COVID cases continued to skyrocket on July 19. Originally billed as a “freedom day” by elements of the media and some politicians, Johnson has finally struck a more cautious tone by asking the British not to treat easing as a “great jubilee”. However, an exclusive poll for POLITICO by Redfield and Wilton Strategies suggests Johnson may have moved too soon. Forty-six percent of 1,500 respondents to the July 29 survey said it was “too early” to lift the restrictions, compared with 33 percent who thought it was the right time. Only 12% thought it was “too late”. The results also show that Britons remain largely wary of the virus, continuing to take a number of precautions whether or not required by law. Seventy-eight percent of respondents said they would be likely to self-isolate completely if they came in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. This comes despite the UK’s ‘pingemia’, which has caused staff shortages in some industries due to the high number of people being asked to self-isolate via the National Health Service’s COVID app contact tracing notifications. . Only 10 percent said they would be unlikely to self-isolate if asked. When asked about the precautions they had taken in the past month, 56% said they had worn a mask in places where it was not necessary, 53% had avoided large public gatherings and 40% had avoided public transport. common. More than a third (36%) said they avoided pubs or restaurants, which have been open in one form or another in the UK since April, while a fifth said they avoided meeting with family or friends . The figure on the masks will reassure government scientists a bit, who continue to stress their importance despite mixed messages from ministers. Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Science Advisor Patrick Vallance, the most visible UK science experts throughout the pandemic, indicated on July 5 that they would continue to wear masks after the July 19 rule change, while Johnson said it “would depend on the circumstances”. One of his ministers, the Secretary of Communities Robert Jenrick, says July 4th he would stop wearing a mask when they were no longer legally required. When the government later published notice that says Brits are “expected and recommended” to continue wearing masks after large increase in cases, Jenrick told the BBC he had said no such thing. Asked by the pollster, whom they trust more in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, 57% of those polled said they trusted scientists advising the government more than ministers. Only 1% said they trust politicians more.

