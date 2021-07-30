Walk to Jakarta, 11 North Sumatrans Ask Jokowi to close PT Toba Pulp Lestari





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Eleven North Sumatrans walked from the Lake Toba area to Jakarta to ask President Joko Widodo to shut down PT Toba Pulp Lestari. They, called TIM 11, said that PT Toba Pulp Lestari’s existence for more than three decades damaged the environment and made life difficult for local indigenous people. From the tomb of Sisingamangaraja XII in Toba Samosir, they traveled more than 1,700 kilometers to the capital from June 14. TIM 11 arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 or after 44 days of operation. “This action mission is to raise awareness and campaign among the public that Lake Toba, Tano Batak is not in good condition,” Togu Simorangkir, one of TIM 11, said at a conference. press on Friday July 30, 2021. TIM 11, which means “Tulus, Ikhlas, Militan”, consists of Togu, Anita Martha Hutagalung, Irwandi Sirait, Christian Gultom, Erwin Hutabarat, Ferry Sihombing, Agustina Pandiangan, Lambok Siregar, Yman Munthe, Jevri Manik and Bumi Simorangkir, children Togu who is 8 years old. Togu said he and Christian were farmers. Meanwhile, other members of TIM 11 are trained in tailors and the disabled, honorary teachers, butchers in Lapo, medical volunteers, drivers, workshop workers and opung. Togu said that the march (take) action to close PT TPL was an accumulation of various events experienced by the indigenous Batak people after the existence of PT Toba Pulp Lestari. The culminating event occurred on May 18, 2021. The natives of Natumingka, in Toba regency, suffered violence for defending their land that PT TPL workers wanted to plant. They were attacked by hundreds of people carrying wood and stones. “This action is a form of anger and disgust against the TPL which is always arbitrary against the indigenous community,” Togu said. TIM 11 is now waiting to meet with President Jokowi. Vice-president of the National Council of the Alliance of Indigenous Peoples of the Archipelago (SAFE), Abdon Nababan, said a letter requesting a hearing was sent to President Jokowi on Monday, July 26. According to him, the letter was also registered in the electronic system of the State Secretariat of the Ministry. “We are just waiting for the president, who is very humble, to have a direct dialogue with his people,” Abdon said. AMAN General Secretary Rukka Sombolinggi said PT TPL’s land grab reflects similar problems faced by indigenous peoples across Indonesia. In fact, said Rukka, the 1945 Constitution recognizes the existence of indigenous peoples. “But so far the Indigenous Peoples Law has not been passed, so the government has no idea how to identify us, our customary territories, and how to exercise our rights as indigenous peoples.” , said Rukka. The secretary general of the Consortium for Agrarian Reform, Dewi Kartika, spoke of the struggle of the indigenous Batak community to reject the PT Indorayon, now known as PT Toba Pulp Lestari. Dewi said that the closure of Indorayon by President BJ Habibie in 1999 was a mandate for reform. “But we know there was betrayal, during the time of (President) Megawati (Soekarnoputri) Indorayon operated again under the name TPL,” said Dewi Kartika. PT Indorayon has been operating in North Sumatra since 1985. It was frozen by President Habibie in 1999, the company changed its name to PT TPL and resumed operations in 2003. In his statement last May, PT TPL director Jandres Silalahi admitted that he regretted the clashes with the community. He said the action that led to the clash took place amid a dialogue between the company, the community, the Forest Management Unit and other stakeholders.

