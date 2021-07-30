What Mamata Won From The Star-Spangled Delhi Tour





After leading TMC to one of its biggest political victories of the past three decades, Mamata Banerjee made her maiden trip to Delhi. Throughout the week, Mamata has been seen projecting her role in two ways, an opposition leader who dares to challenge the BJP and a chief minister following the federal structure and bringing Bengal’s demand to the Center. First congress met The head of the TMC arrived in Delhi, held meetings with three top congressional leaders back to back. It started with Kamal Nath and ended with Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Finally, she had ‘Chai pe Charcha’ with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. “Didi,” as the Bengal CM is affectionately known, is aware that for the big fight of 2024, Congress has to be there. Therefore, embark on the big old party, in terms of understanding. is required. So she made her move well. Mamata met the regional satraps too From his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal to MK DMK Kanimozhi, Mamata has also taken regional leaders with caution. She also spoke to Lalu Prasad Yadav and was due to meet with PCN supremo Sharad Pawar. “The regional giants are powerful and all will be together. It will be a fight between Modi and India, ”she said. Mamata met PM Modi and Gadkari Mamata is chief minister and the demands of his state are his priority. So, despite the political struggle, she cordially met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him her request. She also met Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, and filed various requests for Bengal, from overflight of Kolkata to a manufacturing unit. By this act, Mamata planned that she would maintain the decorum of the federal structure and that she would place her request within her capacity. Met anti-BJP influencers Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, the ruling couple mostly known as anti-BJP, met with the Bengal chief minister. Javed Akhtar has made it clear that in 2024 “parivartan” (change) is needed. Mamata is in contact with the anti-BJP camp that’s clear. Before 2011, Mamata was in contact with anti-left intellectuals in Bengal and this had a big impact in the “parivartan” of 2011. Influencers and intellectuals built the public opinion which helped Mamata in 2011. So, it will certainly apply that nationally. The head of TMC also met with reporters and patiently answered all their questions. Asked about her aspirations as prime minister, she replied: “Someone can lead. I will not impose my opinion. Anyone could be the face of the prime minister of the opposition bloc for 2024. ”This remark also showed his flexibility. With it all, Mamata has shown Delhi what she can do. Now confidence in the opposition camp will grow and together they will reach 2024, a senior TMC official said. BJP however states that it is a dream, which will never come true, but what Mamata wanted to project, she has already done. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/politics/from-pm-modi-to-sonia-gandhi-and-shabana-azmi-what-mamata-gained-from-star-studded-delhi-tour-4024580.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

