International students should also have freedom of expression

This editorial is part of an occasional series published by the Opinion section of the Dallas Morning News on human rights and human freedom. Find the full series here.

Suppose a subset of American students say that Blacks or Hispanics reported being afraid to speak in class. There would be a nationwide outcry over inequality and systemic racism, followed by inquiries. Then university officials and politicians would rightly swear to protect and value all American students, regardless of race or ethnicity.

But if students from another country are afraid to speak out, no one seems to care.

Witness the commitment made last Monday by the Departments of State and Education to increase international student exchanges, which has plummeted amid the pandemic and restrictive policies of the Trump administration. As correctly noted in the joint statement of the departments, students who come here from other countries contribute enormously to innovation, economic development and intercultural understanding.

Yet international students have also faced threats to their freedom of expression at US universities, which were not mentioned in the statement and in most press reports. I’m glad we will be bringing more students from other countries to the United States. But they won’t be able to learn as much or teach the rest of us if they have to bite our tongues when they get here.

This is what has happened in recent years, especially among Chinese students. Their government has made it clear that it will monitor them in the United States and punish speech that deviates from the party line. Chinese students should therefore be careful of what they say, if they know what is good for them.

In 2019, a 20-year-old University of Minnesota student was arrested upon returning to his hometown in China and sentenced to six months in prison. His crime? Publication of 40 tweets while studying in Minnesota that mocked President Xi Jinping. The tweets featured images of Winnie the Pooh, a character censored in China for satirical memes comparing him to Xi, as well as images of a cartoon villain resembling the president.

His imprisonment drew reprimands from several members of the Senate, including Marco Rubio, R-Fla., And Ben Sasse, R-Neb. But the Biden administration has been mostly silent on the plight of the students and threats to other Chinese nationals studying in the United States.

Ditto for higher education leaders, who would be the first to speak out if an American racial minority were prevented from fully participating in our classrooms. But I haven’t heard a single university president denounce the muzzling of international students here. Well, gladly take their tuition, but we will not stand up for their free speech.

In a series of interviews earlier last year with Voice of America, Chinese students reported self-censorship in class when discussing Tibet, Hong Kong and anything else their government deemed sensitive. They feared that other Chinese students would report what they said to the authorities in their country, limiting their employment opportunities and subjecting them to criminal sanctions.

Meanwhile, American professors who teach courses related to China suspected that Chinese intelligence agents were monitoring their courses. Significantly, nearly all Chinese students and US professors interviewed by Voice of America requested to remain anonymous. Students feared harassment at home, while professors feared China would deny them visas to conduct research.

Threats against Chinese students have likely intensified since China imposed a new national security law on Hong Kong last summer. Barring sedition and collusion with foreign forces, the law allows China to prosecute offenders no matter where they live.

In response, some teachers of China-focused courses in America have added warning labels on politically sensitive topics covered in their courses. At Princeton, students in a Chinese politics class placed codes instead of names on their work to protect their identities.

And Harvard Business School has said it may waive Chinese students from course attendance requirements when China-related topics arise. There’s no way I can tell my students you can say whatever you want [and] you’re totally safe here, HBS professor Meg Rithmire told The Wall Street Journal.

In the age of Black Lives Matter and campaigns to dismantle racism, we should insist that international students have the same rights as everyone else in our classrooms. Whether you can say what you think at an American college shouldn’t depend on the color of your passport, nor on the color of your skin.

Jonathan Zimmerman teaches education and history at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the co-author (with Signe Wilkinson) of Free Speech and Why You Should Give a Damn, published in April by City of Light Press. He wrote this column for The Dallas Morning News.

