The end of the game of a defeated president





This watershed moment in the use of military force to secure Trump’s power as president was an eye opener for General Milley. And he is the hero of this book. Burned and chastised, he would never again allow the use of the military to interfere in the political process. He was not going to allow the military to overturn an election. He was not going to sit idly by and let Trump’s insurgent forces live out their Reichstag moment, bathed in the Führer’s gospel.

Vice President Mike Pence also did his constitutional duty by refusing Trump’s relentless pressure to quash the election when the Electoral College votes were finally counted on January 6. Barr, too, was true in telling Trump in December that there had been no fraud in the 2020 election, and that he had lost.

Trump loves to hate and never forgives, and he truly hates Pence, Barr, and Brett Kavanaugh, whom Trump appointed to the Supreme Court but voted against Trump and his bland, baseless legal arguments that the election was stolen.

Leonnig and Rucker capture it all. Just when we think, absorbing these horrific events of the transfer of power to Joe Biden, that we can no longer be shocked we are. The uproar is raw and real and ugly. The Trump Oval Office is a dirty place. As they have shown us previously, their reporting is as authoritative and transparent as the legends they succeeded Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein under the shield of the venerable Post.

Credit:

Their coded interview with Trump in the glitzy rococo decadence of Mar-a-Lago is clear: If he sees a way back, he will. At the very least, he holds the power within the Republican Party: if they don’t get the [my] approval, they don’t win.

Michael Wolff is, in the finale of his presidential trilogy Trumps, the master of the tabloid fantasy genre: what was Trumps thinking? And who knew what Trump had in mind? Only Wolff, thanks to over 300 pages of vomiting by multiple sources who asked to remain anonymous. There are no notes.

Wolff has three false premises at the start of this non-fiction storybook: that Trump was deserted by assistants and staff (no, the true believers who drank the Kool-Aid were all in it until the end) ; that Trump’s presidency was a mirror image of good government (no, it was a cracked mirror that reflected corruption, lies and abuse of power); that Trump was not understood by the liberal world and the media (no, they understood him all too well as unfit for office).

In squeaky, numb detail, with names you never want to remember as having had the privilege of being in the Oval Office, Wolff chronicles the ever-futile losing struggle thanks to Rudy Giuliani to convince Trump that he had lost them. 2020 election. Wolff also marks an interview in Mar-a-Lago, again with Trump in a tirade against those who betrayed him.

But Wolff lands on one last absolute truth for now: Trump’s proposition is that he’s the Republican Party. Always be our hearts. Wolff can still mark a tetralogy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/culture/books/bleach-and-insurrection-the-endgame-of-a-beaten-president-20210726-p58d17.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos