PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will virtually join in celebration of 5 years of government of Gujarat from August 1-9





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: IANS Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually join the celebrations from August 1-9 to mark five years of the Rupani-Nitin Patel government in Gujarat. About a year and a half before the state assembly elections, the government wants to reach out to different sections of society through the celebration. According to the information available, Modi and Shah will participate virtually on two separate days of the nine-day celebrations. Modi will virtually be present at the “Annotsav Celebration” (Food Festival) on August 3 where he will interact with the recipients of the free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana from five districts. He is also expected to virtually distribute food kits to the poor. The state government plans to distribute a kit containing 5 kg of food grains free of charge to approximately 4.25 lakh poor people in 17,000 fair-price stores across the state. The state level event for “Annotsav” will be held in Dahod, where CM Rupani will be present. Vijay Rupani replaced then-chief minister Anandiben Patel and took over the reins of state on August 7, 2016, becoming the 16th chief minister of Gujarat. Nitin Patel was then appointed his deputy in the government. During the nine-day celebration, various people-focused works will be stepped up while the expansion of government flagship projects is also planned. CM Rupani’s birthday also falls during the August 2 celebration. Celebration programs will be based on the theme of well-being of various segments of society and governance like education, empowerment of women, welfare of farmers, welfare of tribes, employment and urban development. Union Interior Minister Shah will participate virtually in the “Vikas Diwas” event on August 7th. The main event of this day will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar in the presence of Rupani, Pate and the President of BJP, CR Paatil. The inauguration or laying of foundation stones for various projects worth 3,906 crore rupees such as housing for the poor, new bridges in Ahmedabad and Banaskantha, a water pipeline in Mehsana and substations electrics will be carried out by Shah. According to the published information, August 1 will be celebrated as Gyanshakti Diwas, where the government will organize education related programs. On August 2, “Samvedna Diwas” will be observed where the state will assist citizens in obtaining the necessary forms and documents related to various government programs. August 4 will be celebrated as “Nari Gaurav Diwas”, where events focused on women are planned. August 5th will be Kisan Sanman Diwas with various events organized for farmers. August 6 will be celebrated as “Rozgar Diwas”, and the state government will organize 50 job fairs and other events aimed at providing jobs for young people in Gujarat. The government has selected 50,000 young people for various positions on boards of directors and crown corporations, who will receive letters of appointment. “Vikas Diwas” will be celebrated on August 7, where projects worth Rs 5,855 crore will be launched or dedicated and August 8 will be celebrated as “Shaheri Jan Sukhakari Diwas” (related to improving infrastructure and urban equipment). August 9 is celebrated as ‘Adivasi Diwas’. On this occasion, programs will take place in 53 tribal Tehsils in the state. Various tribal projects will be launched on this day.

