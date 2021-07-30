New indictment against upcoming Capitol riots for Federico Klein, 8 others





Klein, a person appointed by the State Department of former President Donald Trump, had previously been indicted individually. The other two have not yet been charged.

WASHINGTON The Justice Department plans to combine cases against a person appointed by the State Department of former President Donald Trump, six other defendants and two people who are expected to be indicted soon in a new replacement indictment, according to an opinion filed Thursday in federal court.

In what will be the fourth indictment against at least some of the defendants, the Justice Department says evidence supports the joinder of cases against Federico Klein and two currently uncharged subjects the government expects to be charged in. the 30 days to those against six other men:

Patrick McCaughey IIITristan Chandler StevensDavid Lee JuddChristopher Joseph QuaglinRobert MorssGeoffrey William Sills

Each of these defendants actively participated in the first wave of rioters to enter the tunnel between 2:40 p.m. and 3:18 p.m., the DOJ said in its file. In addition, several of the defendants, including Mr. Klein, committed additional crimes on the first level of Lower West Terrace before reaching the tunnel for the first time.

#CapitolRiot: Robert Morss is accused of attacking police outside the building and inside the tunnels, then joining other rioters to enter a secret room which was later ransacked. @ wusa9 @EricFlackTV pic.twitter.com/bxJJBdV9SI

– Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) July 13, 2021

The lower west terrace and tunnel have been the scene of some of the fiercest conflicts between police and rioters. Videos released by the DOJ show rioters repeatedly engaging in coordinated assaults on the police line using metal poles, chemical irritants, stolen riot shields and other improvised weapons. The tunnel was also where DC Police Officer Daniel Hodges was run over into a doorframe allegedly by McCaughey, among others.

On Tuesday, Representative Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) Told Hodges during the first hearing of the House Special Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 that she and fellow Congresswoman Representative Kathleen Rice (D-NY ), took shelter in a small office just 40 paces behind the line he and other officers held in the tunnel.

The reason I got to hug [my kids] Again, it was because of the courage you and other officers showed that day, Murphy said.

It was not clear from the government’s motion whether the new indictment will include new charges in addition to joining Klein and the two additional cases. The six men currently named in the indictment face as many as 13 counts each of assaulting and causing bodily harm to federal agents with a dangerous weapon, civil unrest, theft qualified and obstruction of a formal process. Klein, who is currently on bail, faces similar charges. If found guilty, the men could each face decades in prison.

The Justice Department has indicated that the new indictment could arrive within the next 30 days, and also that while there are potentially dozens more individuals who could be attached to the indictment, he does not expect to add more defendants to the case.

