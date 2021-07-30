US concerned about “intimidation” of foreign journalists in China





The United States has expressed “deep concerns” over what it has called increasingly severe surveillance, harassment and intimidation against American and foreign journalists in China, after Correspondents from several international media were reportedly heckled and booed in the streets of Henan Province while covering floods. In a statement, the US State Department said Beijing claims to welcome foreign media and support their work, but in reality its “harsh rhetoric” towards any information it perceives to be critical of the media. Chinese policy, sparked negative public sentiment leading to tension, face-to-face confrontations and harassment, including online verbal abuse and death threats from journalists simply doing their job. “Foreign journalists are increasingly being denied visas to enter or stay in the PRC, which severely limits the quantity and quality of independent reporting on important issues. We call on the PRC to act as a responsible nation in the hope of welcoming foreign media and the world to the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, ”the State Department. Recently, after Chinese state media criticized foreign media for their coverage of flooding in Chinese cities, citizens harassed correspondents of several international media on the streets of Zhengzhou City, Henan Province, this week-end. According to a Hong Kong Free Press article earlier this week, Chinese social media platform Weibo was filled with angry posts criticizing the coverage of foreign correspondents as Chinese cities witnessed heavy rains and flooding. The criticism was aimed primarily at BBC China correspondent Robin Brant for a report that questioned government policies after a dozen people died in a train car amid flooding. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) led by President Xi Jinping rules China with an iron fist. The country’s media are tightly controlled and journalists, seen as anti-government, are punished and jailed. According to Reporter Without Borders, China remains the “largest jailer of press freedom defenders in the world,” with more than 120 currently detained in the country, “often in life-threatening conditions.” In recent months, China has targeted foreign journalists for highlighting the Chinese Communist Party’s atrocities and handling the COVID-19 pandemic. At least 20 journalists have been expelled or forced to leave China since last year, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China said. The club says Beijing is deploying “intimidation” tactics in efforts to hamper the work of foreign journalists. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

