How Westfall Act Could Give Trump Immunity In Capitol-Riot Case





The Westfall Act is a law that grants legal immunity to federal employees in certain cases. The DOJ has said Representative Mo Brooks should not be granted immunity in a Capitol Riot lawsuit from Representative Eric Swalwell. This could have implications if Trump wanted to use the law to prosecute him. Loading Something is loading.

Generally, federal employees are legally protected from personal liability if they were doing their jobs.

This is because of a little-known law called the Westfall Act, which takes its name from a 1988 Supreme Court case.

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice said that Representative Mo Brooks’ speech on January 6 before the Capitol attack was outside his job and asked to be denied statutory immunity through the law. Westfall.

Rep. Eric Swalwell is suing Brooks, alleging the Alabama Republican helped “incite violence on Capitol Hill” when he told protesters to “start taking names and kicking ass.” The California Democrat is also suing former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani, alleging they “are responsible for the injuries and destruction that followed.”

The DOJ’s decision is not binding and a judge could still say that Brooks was acting within the scope of his job and should be granted immunity. If District Judge Amit P. Mehta agrees with the DOJ, then Brooks will be obligated to retain the services of a private attorney for the duration of the lawsuit.

GOP Representative Mo Brooks at the Jan.6 rally before Trump supporters attacked the United States Capitol. Getty

Donald Ayer is a former US attorney and was deputy attorney general to President George HW Bush. He represented the Westfall case in the Supreme Court. He told Insider that the DOJ file regarding Brooks’ employment showed that trying to overturn an election was not a congressman’s job.

“The really important point here,” Ayer said, “is that when a person engages in conduct the apparent purpose of which is to undermine the basic workings of government, including the certification of election results, it doesn’t is part of being sworn to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. “

Had the DOJ certified that Brooks was acting within the scope of his job, Ayer said, it could lead to government employees being exempted from liability for actions that directly harm the US government, possibly including acts. of treason.

Supporters of the Trump riot inside the United States Capitol on January 6. Brent Stirton / Getty Images How the Westfall Act was passed and who it protects

The Westfall Act, officially known as the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act of 1988, was passed to amend the Federal Tort Claims Act of 1946, which allowed people to sue their state or federal government.

In 1971, the Supreme Court ruled in Bivens v. Six Unknown Named Agents of Federal Bureau of Narcotics that individual federal employees could also be prosecuted.

But the High Court ruled in Westfall v. Erwin in 1988 that federal workers could enjoy statutory immunity if they acted in the course of their employment and with discretion. The court ruling did not grant federal workers statutory immunity for negligence on the job, paving the way for prosecuting federal workers for petty violations.

In response, Congress quickly passed the Westfall Act, granting statutory immunity to federal employees facing charges of “negligent or wrongful acts or omissions” as long as they were working in the course of their employment.

If a federal employee is granted protections under the Westfall Act, the U.S. government replaces the employee as the defendant in the lawsuit and the case is referred to federal court.

DOJ’s request could have implications for Trump trying to use Westfall Law

Unlike Brooks, Trump and his attorneys have filed no application to determine whether the former president’s Jan.6 speech acted within the scope of his job.

In a memorandum of support to dismiss Swalwell’s trial, Trump’s lawyer said Trump enjoys “absolute presidential immunity” because of legal precedents set by President Richard Nixon which granted the president “absolute immunity against liability for damages based on its official acts “. But in particular, the decision only covers criminal proceedings.

Trump’s lawyers have consistently cited the Westfall Act in their supporting memo as the reason for granting him immunity from civil lawsuits. His legal team alleges that Trump’s pre-insurgency speech was “political speech” and therefore within the scope of his job.

Department of Justice

Under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s DOJ continued to argue in an appeals court that Trump should enjoy the protections of the Westfall Act.

Columnist E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s, and while denying the allegation, Trump criticized her in a series of interviews and said she was “not my type”. Carroll sued Trump for libel in 2019, which led then Attorney General William Barr to certify that Trump was acting within his job.

But the district judge in the case rejected the DOJ’s argument and said Trump’s statements against Carroll were not made in the course of his job and that his comments in this scenario would not fall within the scope of the law. Westfall law. Trump appealed the decision and Garland maintained Barr’s position in the event that Trump’s statements were part of the job.

Ayer told Insider that Garland faced a significant challenge in restoring confidence in the Justice Department following “the highly political administration of Attorney General William Barr.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland on March 11. Kevin Dietsch-Pool / Getty Images

“I think Garland wisely bent over backwards to avoid any impression that he might be acting for political reasons,” Ayer said.

Neama Rahmani, former federal prosecutor and founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Insider that the DOJ’s decision regarding Brooks marks a change in the way the Department of Justice handles Westfall law cases. He said it could also mean Garland’s DOJ is reversing its decision to maintain Trump’s legal immunity in the Carroll trial.

“If they kind of continue down this path, I would expect them not to defend this type of lawsuit if they don’t defend Brooks,” Rahmani said.

While U.S. presidents have historically been given what amounts to near total immunity from prosecution, Rahmani said the DOJ’s Brooks decision could be the first of several Jan. 6-related cases in which the department has reached its boiling point. and refuses to defend federal employees, namely Trump.

“This may be the first of many cases where the Justice Department says, ‘Look, we’re not going to defend you. You don’t have immunity if you cross the line, ”Rahmani said.

