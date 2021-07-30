Joe Biden talks about ‘Jakarta shipwreck’, PKB awaits Jokowi ball





Jakarta – United States (US) President Joe Biden hints at projections Jakarta will sink 10 years later and said the capital of Indonesia must move if it does not want to be submerged in water. PKB considers Joe Biden’s statement to be in line with Jokowi’s plan to build a new national capital in Kalimantan. “America’s predictions about the possibility of Jakarta sinking due to climate change are actually not new. More than ten years ago, several scientists and environmentalists in Indonesia and around the world warned of the threat. that Jakarta is sinking due to global developments that harm the environment, ”Social Movement Secretary Luqman Hakim and DPP PKB disaster told reporters on Friday (7/30/201). “Joe Biden’s statement is in line with President Joko Widodo’s plan to build a new state capital (IKN) in East Kalimantan,” he added. The Deputy Chairman of Committee II of the Indonesian House of Representatives explained that in Prolegnas 2021, the RPD and President Jokowi agreed to discuss the IKN bill. If the president’s letter and the IKN bill have been submitted, the DPR will follow with a discussion that involves broad public participation. “For the preparation of the physical development of the IKN, of course, at the moment, this is not a priority given that we are facing the national disaster of COVID-19. The budget and the energy of the State must be focused on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic with all its repercussions, ”he said. So, said Luqman, the DPR is quite ready to discuss the IKN bill, as the legal basis for the IKN transfer plan. But now, the ball of the project to move the capital of a new country is in the hands of President Jokowi. “The DPR is awaiting the president’s ball. However, for the implementation of the physical construction of the IKN, it must be postponed until the national COVID-19 disaster has passed,” he added. . Joe Biden talks about the Jakarta shipwreck screening Biden made the statement about Indonesia during his visit to the office of the director of national intelligence. Quoted on the official White House website on Friday (7/30), the statement was made in his remarks to the leaders of the intelligence services in the United States. Joe Biden said sea level is rising now. He revealed that in the future, many people will migrate and fight for fertile land. Biden gave an example from North Africa. Read more on the next page:

