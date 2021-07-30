PM Modi invites suggestions for his Independence Day speech | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited suggestions and ideas from people for his Independence Day speech. Your thoughts will echo from the ramparts of Fort Rouge. What are your contributions to PM @narendramodis’ speech on August 15th? Share them on @mygovindia, the PM’s office tweeted on Friday. Seconds after the tweet, people started posting their ideas. Declare a mission program to immunize all teaching and non-teaching staff in schools Children are the future and they need interactions with their peers, they need to meet in person, they need to be back in schools. It will be your greatest gift for the future! wrote Twitter user Sumeet Mehta. Read also | PM unveils education programs on NEP anniversary Another Twitter user Akash Singh wrote, Dear Prime Minister, Sir. The population explosion is becoming a major problem in India. In the next few years, the population of India will be 150 crores. The Honorable Prime Minister is asked to say something about the demographic explosion of Fort Rouge on this Independence Day. Meanwhile, many netizens asked him to speak out on the Pegasus issue, the Rafale investigation, rising fuel prices, controversial farm laws and more. Twitter user Deepak Kumar wrote: Please talk about inflation, unemployment, (around) over 4 lakh of deaths in India from COVID-19, slow vaccination , corruption, the life of workers after Covid … Another user Anupam Ravi wrote: Can you promise that you and your firm will have regular press conferences? How does the government plan to manage inflation and commodity prices? What infrastructure has been put in place in the post-covid world to handle distance education. The Prime Minister has regularly asked citizens to suggest ideas for his public speeches. Also last year, he asked for suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech. Two weeks ago, he asked people what topics they are interested in and therefore want to be covered during the PM’s monthly address on Mann ki Baat radio. His call for suggestions had received more than 3,000 responses on Twitter alone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-invites-suggestions-for-his-independence-day-speech-101627624628314.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

