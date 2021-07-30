Jim Jordan dodges whether he spoke to Trump before, during or after the U.S. Capitol riot





Republican Jim Jordan spoke on his tiptoes when he spoke to Donald Trump on Jan.6 amid threats from the Capitol Riot Committee he could be called as an important witness in the investigation.

The Ohio congressman confirmed in an interview with Spectrum News that he spoke to the former president on the day of the attack, but did not recall when the conversation took place.

Yeah, I mean, I spoke with the president last week, I speak with the president all the time. I spoke to him on January 6, “Jordan said.

“I’m actually quite astonished sometimes that people keep asking this, of course I talk to the president all the time,” he added.

When asked if it was before, during or after the attack on Capitol Hill, Mr. Jordan replied that he “spoke with him that day, after”, before specifying that he did not. was not sure when.

“I’m thinking after. I don’t know if I spoke to her in the morning or not. I don’t know, I should go back and, I mean, I don’t, I don’t, I don’t know, when these conversations took place. place, but what I do know is that I spoke with him the entire time he said.

Mr Jordan was among the group of GOP representatives initially selected to sit on the Jan.6 committee before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vetoed his participation and installed Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who both voted to impeach Mr. Trump.

The question of who Mr. Trump spoke to on January 6 was central to the impeachment that ultimately failed to convict the former president for inciting insurgency.

Those responsible for the impeachment of the Houses were forced to withdraw a statement that Senator Mike Lee received a call from Mr Trump during the riot, based on reports that the president was seeking to speak with the Senator from Alabama Tommy Tuberville on objecting to Electoral College vote count.

Mr Trump also reportedly had a heated call with Kevin McCarthy in which the then President reportedly said Capitolites were more upset with the election than the Republican House leader, who allegedly asked Mr Trump to ‘cancel his supporters.

Ahead of the committee hearings on Tuesday, Ms Cheney identified Mr Jordan as a potential target of the hearing.

“I think Congressman Jordan may well be an important witness, Ms. Cheneytold Good Morning America.

This is someone who was involved in a number of meetings before what happened on January 6, involved in planning for January 6, certainly for objections that day as he has said publicly. .

Mr. Jordan had previously rejected the idea that he should be subpoenaed to testify about his conversations with Mr. Trump. In May, he told the Washington Post that the suggestion was ridiculous.

“And why would they subpoena me? I didn’t do anything wrong, I spoke to the president, Mr. Jordan told the Post. I talk to the president all the time. I just think you know where? I’m on this commission … lash out at President Trump. It seems obvious.

Whether Mr. Jordan spoke to Mr. Trump on January 6 or the days before him was unclear until he confirmed it in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday.

When asked directly if he spoke to the ex-president on Jan.6, Mr Jordan repeated a similar response.

“Yes. I mean, I spoke to the president, I spoke to the president so much that I can’t remember every day that I spoke to him, but I certainly spoke to the president,” he said. -he declares.

