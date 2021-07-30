Democracy is the default mode of civilizations

At first I was going to write about the “Arab problem” because there is not a single functioning democracy in the Arab world. This week’s presidential coup in Tunisia likely ended democracy in the only country that actually achieved it during the 2010-11 “Arab Spring”.

Egypt became democratic for a while, but the same people who made the nonviolent revolution in Cairo in 2011 hailed General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s coup in 2013 because the Muslim Brotherhood candidate won the presidency. They also did not object when General Sisi’s troops subsequently slaughtered around 4,000 peaceful supporters of President Mohamed Morsi in the streets.

In Syria, Yemen and Libya, attempts at democratic revolutions have led to appalling civil wars – and now in Lebanon, the closest thing to an Arab democracy for most of the last century (though still dysfunctional ) is collapsing. In a once prosperous country, many people are on the brink of famine and desperate Syrian refugees are returning to live under President Bashar al-Assad.

I guess it was Lebanon that put me on this trail. We went there a few years ago because I wanted my wife to see old Lebanon before ISIS came to the mountains and destroyed it, but in the end that didn’t happen. They did it themselves instead. Why is the Arab world cursed?

But it’s too melodramatic. The Arab world is an outlier, but not far off. Consider the Philippines, heirs of not one but two non-violent democratic revolutions and true democracy today – with a president who was legally elected five years ago and who will step down peacefully at the end of it. of his only authorized mandate.

Rodrigo Duterte by his own admission, thousands of people have been purged in extrajudicial executions. Some were real drug dealers and some were “false positives,” but as he probably would say, you can’t make an omelet without breaking some eggs.

And all the while, Mr. Duterte’s public approval ratings have never fallen below 70%. There are many people who will admire a “strong” leader, even if he is a killer.

Leaving aside the real terminators, the “dominant male” model of leadership is still successful in many formally democratic countries: Vladimir Poutine in Russia, Viktor Orban in Hungary, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey. Indeed, even genuine long-standing democracies can be seduced by a “great” leader, like Charles de Gaulle in France.

And yet, at the same time, we have countries that remain democratic even under great pressure, like the Brazilian democracy under attack by President Jair Bolsonaro, South Africa under Jacob Zuma (and in its recent assault on the state de droit), or Indonesia since former President Suharto. The question is not why democracy fails or does it succeed? Is that why it does both?

The only people who have plausible answers are people who study human nature: psychologists and sociologists, of course, but above all (because they get to the root of the problem) anthropologists, primatologists and ethologists. And many of them would say that the human race has a double heritage.

We are members of the primate family and particularly close to chimpanzees, whose small societies are usually tyrannies ruled by an alpha male. The other members of the group have strong submissive reflexes to protect them from his intimidation (but at the same time, the subordinate males constantly make alliances and seek to dethrone him).

But our own species, Homo sapiens, has probably spent most of its career living in fully egalitarian groups of less than a hundred people. They had no official leaders, they made their decisions by consensus and shared almost everything. How do we know? Because all the hunter-gatherer bands that have survived in the recent past lived that way.

Two legacies: autocratic and egalitarian. We have them both, and we can switch between them, but the default mode is probably egalitarian (i.e. democratic), because that’s how we’ve spent most of our human past.

When we started living in mass societies about 5,000 years ago (“civilization” as we called it), we had to become autocratic for a while, because you couldn’t lead a group with thousands or even millions of people by consensus. They even had no way of including everyone in the discussion.

So 5,000 years of tyranny – but as soon as we had mass communications, the egalitarian model started to come back, because we are more comfortable with it.

We call it democracy now, and it certainly doesn’t mean absolute equality. This means that the differences in wealth and power must not become too large, otherwise the whole structure of consent will collapse and we will revert to autocracy. However, democracy is the default mode.