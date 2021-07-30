Prime Minister Imran Khan interviews presidential candidates of Azad Jammu and Kashmir





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan interviewed elected members of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu Kashmir for the prized post of Prime Minister.

Lawyers Sultan Mahmood, Khawaja Farooq, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and Azhar Sadiq had separate talks with Prime Minister Imran.

Questions about the candidates’ vision for tourism, hydropower, minerals, health, education and development work were asked by the prime minister, sources reported in The News.

Election in Kashmir: who will be the next AJK prime minister?

The four candidates shared their priorities for Azad Kashmir.

PTI AJK chairman, lawyer Sultan Mahmood, told the media that there was no numbers game and that “everyone was united”.

Billionaire real estate mogul Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said consultations were underway within the party on the special seats.

A decision for the president, vice president and other positions has yet to be made, he said.

Who are the candidates?

Lawyer Mahmood won the seat of the AJK Legislative Assembly of his mother constituency Mirpur LA-3 by defeating his closest rival Ch Muhammad Saeed of PML-N by 3,147 votes, while Sardar Tanveer exited victorious from his constituency of Bagh.

Mahmood was elected eight times to the AJKLA and had also served as Prime Minister when associated with the PPP. He joined the PTI in 2015 when he was a PPP member of the AJKLA.

Election in Kashmir 2021: PTI becomes largest party and will form AJK government

Sardar Tanveer is a newcomer to PTI and owns a famous multi-storey residential and commercial complex in the federal capital. He is currently the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab.

He actually belongs to Rawalakot but opted for the seat of Bagh because a large number of his caste live there.

Sardar Tanveer tried to improve his outlook by persuading the former head of the AJK branch of Jamaat-e-Islami, Abdul Rasheed Turabi, to step down in his favor, a move that quickly led to Turabi being expelled from the left.

