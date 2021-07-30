



DRAWING. This is the reason why Jokowi did not choose containment to prevent the spread of Covid-19

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: I knew Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo said: confinement or a full regional quarantine does not guarantee the end of the Covid-19 pandemic problem. Therefore, instead of confinement, the government has chosen to implement the implementation of the Emergency Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM). “Yes confinement we can imagine, and that cannot be guaranteed with confinement This is the problem to be solved, “Jokowi said at the event giving productive banpres to microenterprises at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Friday (7/30/2021). Jokowi said, option confinement not selected because the policy will fully cover all sectors. The government chose the emergency PPKM in order to overcome the health crisis, but also not to forget the management of the economy. Emergency PPKM, Jokowi continued, is semi-official policy.confinement. “It was still spring when I entered the village, I entered the neighborhood, everyone was screaming for it to be opened,” he said. Jokowi said the government was forced to implement an emergency PPKM to suppress the outbreak of corona virus cases. The peak occurred due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant. In fact, from January to May, cases of the corona virus in the country started to subside. The emergency PPKM has also reportedly started reducing cases of Covid-19 on the island of Java. Bed occupancy or bed occupancy rate (BOR) at Wisma Atlet Jakarta Emergency Covid-19 Hospital today recorded a drop of 38%. In fact, some time ago the figure was almost 90 percent. However, currently, the number of corona virus cases outside of Java is starting to increase. “I’m talking about this situation, not scary, but the corona virus case will be over when the WHO (World Health Organization) can’t even predict,” Jokowi said. The president also called on residents to continue to be disciplined in compliance with health protocols, starting with wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining a distance. He also called on all parties to participate in the success of the Covid-19 vaccination program. It is expected that 70% of Indonesia’s population will have received the vaccine by the end of this year. “If it’s 70%, at least the transmission of this virus will be somewhat hampered. If so, we will get what is called community immunity or collective immunity,” he said. The Java-Bali emergency PPKM will be implemented from July 3 to 20, 2021. After that, the government will implement the level 4 PPKM from July 21 to 25.

During this period, activities were limited to a number of sectors, ranging from work, education, catering, tourism, transport, arts and culture to social activities. From July 26 to August 2, the government extended level 4 of the PPKM. As long as the policy is implemented, a number of areas will be relaxed. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “President Jokowi: Lockdown Does Not Guarantee End Of Covid-19 Problems“

Penulis: Fitria Chusna Farisa

Editor: Krisiandi MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Source: Kompas.com

Publisher: did you know Laoli

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/ini-alasan-jokowi-kenapa-tidak-memilih-lockdown-untuk-cegah-penyebaran-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos