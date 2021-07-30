Politics
Navtej Sarna on the future of Afghanistan, Quad
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi, India on July 28, 2021.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of India | Document | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
The United States and India have a common interest in Afghanistan and neither side wants the Taliban to take control of the country by force, a former senior diplomat told CNBC.
“The two countries really want to work together to create an inclusive, secure (and) stable Afghanistan,” Navtej Sarna said Thursday on CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia”. Sarna served as Indian Ambassador to the United States from November 2016 to December 2018.
Afghanistan was one of the many topics discussed on Wednesday when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi. Blinken also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about efforts to deepen bilateral relations.
Shared interests in Afghanistan
“India and the United States share a strong interest in a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan,” Blinken said during a joint press briefing with Jaishankar in New Delhi, according to a state department transcript.
“There must be a peaceful resolution that demands that the Taliban and the Afghan government come to the table, and we both agree, I firmly believe, that any future government in Afghanistan must be inclusive and fully representative of the Afghan people, ”he added.
From India’s perspective, she wants the United States to keep the pressure on Pakistan when it comes to dealing with the Taliban, according to Sarna.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (right) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold a joint press conference at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi on July 28, 2021.
Jonathan Ernst | AFP | Getty Images
The former ambassador also highlighted the involvement of China the country’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, meets with senior Taliban leaders Wednesday in the Chinese city of Tianjin. This can potentially complicate matters further.
“There is a lot going on there and it is very important that countries with a similar mindset on Afghanistan, which want to restrain the Taliban and make it an inclusive government, come together,” said Sarna.
“First days for the Quad”
At this week’s meeting, Blinken and Jaishankar also discussed strengthening the two countries’ regional cooperation bilaterally and through the Quad, a quadrilateral partnership including Japan and Australia.
While the informal alliance positions itself as committed to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, some see its existence as a counter-response to China’s growing influence in the region.
Sarna pointed out that Quad members have distanced themselves from the club’s so-called “anti-China” rhetoric, which some including Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called him.
The group will need to work together in areas where they can achieve results such as the distribution of Covid vaccines, climate change, building infrastructure and promoting critical technological advancements.
“These are the first days for the Quad,” said the former diplomat, adding that the four countries did not have too much experience working together in many of the areas described.
“But, I think the fact that the summits are now taking place at the leadership level, I think that’s a positive sign,” Sarna said. “We’ll have to wait and watch, but I think the immediate real thing that can happen is the vaccine initiative.”
Quad leaders met in a virtual meeting in March and Covid-19 vaccine distribution efforts were on the agenda.
Blinken’s visit will likely set the stage for the 2 + 2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year in the United States where Jaishankar and the Indian Defense Minister will meet with their American counterparts.
