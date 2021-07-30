Bridge block victory: Boris Johnson steps in to prevent dozens of Victorian bridges from being filled

Boris Johnson stepped in to prevent dozens of Victorian bridges from top to bottom across the country from being filled with concrete.

Highway bosses plan to fill 69 historic bridges in five years, fearing they may not be strong enough to haul heavy trucks.

It sparked vandalism allegations last month after a 159-year-old stone railway bridge in Cumbria was buried under tons of concrete. The problem was highlighted by the Daily Mail.

But today Grant Shapps, Secretary of Transportation, will unveil a new strategy to preserve bridges. Highways England will be asked to suspend any planned infill or demolition to allow studies to be carried out to determine whether any of them can be used for cycle paths or other transport purposes.

Before and After: The Great Musgrave Bridge in Cumbria was filled with stone by Highways England

A bridge in Montrose, Angus, is one of many historic bridges that could be filled due to concerns that they are not strong enough to carry heavy trucks

Residents and councils will also have more say in whether bridges should be preserved.

Downing Street said the policy was put in place at the insistence of the Prime Minister and Mr Shapps. It is part of a cycling strategy document. He says: We will consider whether more of our historic rail structures could be used for cycle paths or other transportation purposes.

The fate of a small proportion of the 3,250 railway structures managed by Highways England has raised concerns.

By the fall, we will establish a formalized framework and engagement process for these structures to understand, in each case, whether there is a realistic prospect of using them in the future for active travel or travel. other transport purposes; and ensure that the views of local stakeholders, including active traveler groups and the local authority, are fully taken into account.

A historic stone bridge in West Wales is one of the bridges threatening to be filled as Highways England seeks the cheapest way to maintain the motorways

The Chilcompton Bridge in Somerset is pictured in 2014 before it was filled

Pictured: A bridge at Great Musgrave in Cumbria after being filled in by the government body which cited safety reasons for the works

Campaigners called the project a “scandalous wrecking ball” and claimed that it would effectively destroy any chance of turning the bridge (pictured) into a greenway – plots of land, often used for recreation and pedestrian traffic and bikes

Until then, any backfilling or demolition of these works will be suspended, unless there is an immediate and urgent need to act for reasons of public safety. It is not known whether the policy defines what will happen to bridges that have already been filled.

Last month Highways England sparked fury by burying the Great Musgrave Bridge in Cumbria. Officials said the work was necessary for the bridge to accommodate trucks weighing more than 17 tonnes.

But locals wondered why the 124,000 fill was needed when Highways England’s own documents indicated that a repointing costing 5,000 would have allowed 40-ton trucks to pass through.

Pictured: The Great Musgrave Bridge in Cumbria pictured before being filled by Highways England

Pictured: The 159-year-old bridge which was filled with stone as part of a pavement maintenance strategy

Highways England said the work they have done will preserve the structure and can be reversed in the future if necessary

The company carried out the work without a planning permit, within the framework of the authorized development rights. The historic Eden Valley and Stainmore Railways had hoped to unite on the disused Cumbria line to create a new tourist route.

Highways England plans 69 backfills and 15 demolitions over the next five years. Since 2013, a number of bridges have been filled, including a controversial 2015 project in Chilcompton, Somerset.

‘The Historical Railways Estate Group, which campaigns to save the structures, believes as many as 480 could be demolished or filled by 2030.

The organization added that expert engineers are working to assess, repair, strengthen and refurbish more than 3,000 structures.

Spokesman Graeme Bickerdike called the infills an outrageous wrecking ball that would destroy any chance of turning them into greenways for walkers and cyclists.

He said: There is tremendous anger and frustration that a public company that has a duty to abide by government policy, which is to encourage sustainable transportation, is actively and destructively working against this program without justification. It’s just vandalism.

Highways England said it has continued with work in Cumbria as the prospect of restoring a railway line is unlikely in the near future.