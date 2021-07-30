News18 Dawn | The expert panel is in favor of mixing the doses of Covishield and Covaxin; PM Modi invites ideas for Independence Day speech





The expert panel is in favor of mixing the doses of Covishield and Covaxin; Green light test The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) Subject Matter Expert Committee (SEC) which met today to discuss some critical issues regarding updating the existing Covid-19 protocol recommended mix doses of vaccine. Assam issues advisory against travel to Mizoram amid heightened border tension Assam’s government issued a notice on Thursday asking its citizens to refrain from traveling to Mizoram as border tensions continue to simmer between the two states. The state also called on state residents living in Mizoram due to work-related constraints. exercise the utmost caution. International Space Station driven out of control by Russian module misfires – NASA The International Space Station (ISS) was briefly out of control Thursday when jet thrusters from a newly arrived Russian research module inadvertently fired hours after it docked at the orbiting outpost, NASA officials said. Shilpa Shetty Moves HC Against ‘Defamatory Content’ on Facebook and Instagram Amid Raj Kundra Arrest Amid the arrest of her husband Raj Kundras in a pornography-related case, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is said to have arraigned the Bombay High Court against a few news posts and social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram for posting libelous material “against him. According to a report in Bar and Bench, Shilpa Shetty argued that these platforms tarnish his reputation in order to sensationalize information and increase their readership and audience. “ PM Modi Invites Ideas for Independence Day Speech and Says “Your Thoughts Will Ripple Through Red Fort” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for ideas and suggestions for his Independence Day speech on August 15, as he has done in recent years. Your thoughts will echo from the ramparts of Fort Rouge. What are your contributions to PM @narendramodis’ speech on August 15th? Share them on @mygovindia, tweeted the PMO. Tokyo Olympics: Can Indian archers roar in the spirit of the sport where they often purr? The Indian archery fraternity has been trying to win an Olympic medal since the sport was introduced at the Quadrennial Games in 1988 in Seoul. Since then, it has been a daunting task for a nation that took pride in the feats of Arjun mythology. As a country that practices archery at a serious level, India has produced three Dronacharyas and 17 Arjuna laureates but a medal has escaped the nation. CBSE 2021 result: Do not increase scores by 95% or more, schools invited to moderate scores To ensure that schools do not give top marks to all their students, the Central Council for Secondary Education (CBSE) is taking several measures. The latest extension to the submission of school board grades was reportedly extended because many schools did not follow the guidelines and a large number of students obtained 95% or more of the marks. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

