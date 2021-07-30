Trump’s False Election Fraud Allegations Fuel Michigan GOP Collapse





From a staff and management perspective, I don’t know if any top professionals would want to step into this quagmire, said Jeff Timmer, a former Michigan GOP executive director who opposed Trump. Unless you’re talking crazy talk, they don’t want you there.

Much of the problems can be attributed to the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump and his allies say were marked by fraud without providing any evidence.

An April report by the State Elections Office of 250 post-election audits conducted statewide found no examples of fraud or willful misconduct on the part of election officials and no evidence that the equipment used to compile or report election results did not function properly when properly programmed and tested. Likewise, a report by the GOP-led State Senate Oversight Committee released in June found no evidence of widespread or systemic fraud.

But some party officials and conservative activists continue to push for a forensic audit of election results, encouraged by Trump, who called on Republican American patriots to launch primary challenges against RINO state senators in the Michigan who refuse to properly examine electoral irregularities and fraud.

One of the victims of Trump’s efforts to spread the lie that Biden stole the election was Jason Roe, the party’s executive director, who resigned this month. Roe, whose father was also the state’s GOP executive director, initially raised anger among activists for telling POLITICO magazine last year: The election was not stolen. [Trump] blew. Then, in May, Roe told the Michigan Information & Research Services podcast that Trump was apparently doing all he could to lose a winnable race and urged the party to move on from 2020.

The state party is also lacking a communications director after Ted Goodman left to join former Detroit Police Chief James Craigs’ campaign for governor. Goodman’s replacement lasted less than a week, according to several Republicans familiar with party staffing.

In this August 18, 2010 photo, Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser is shown in his office in Lansing, Michigan | Photo AP / Al Goldis

At the top of the party, Ron Weiser, president of the Michigan GOP, faced his own distractions. Trump’s loyalist and prolific party donor, Weiser this month agreed to pay $ 200,000 out of his own pocket to settle a complaint filed by his predecessor, former President Laura Cox, over an alleged gain to do so. pressure on a candidate to drop the 2018 secretary of the race of states.

In April, Weiser, an elected regent at the University of Michigan, was censored by the Board of Regents for labeling the states of the first three Democratic women elected as witches and for joking about the assassination of the two Michigan Republicans in Congress. who supported Trump’s second impeachment.

Weisers co-chair Meshawn Maddock has been a prominent voice in disseminating Trump’s baseless election fraud allegations. She organized buses of Trump supporters to Washington, DC on the day of the Capitol riot, although Maddock said she was not involved in the rally and condemned the Capitol violation.

In a statement to POLITICO, Weiser dismissed the series of negative headlines, saying what really matters is standing up for Michigan’s great people and the scoreboard next November.

The Michigan Republican Party is on track to achieve victories in 2022. Period, he said. We are raising millions of dollars, we have a strong team in place, and our candidates are already surveying the Democratic incumbents without spending a dime.

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, a former Michigan GOP chairwoman, herself shares Weisers ‘confidence in the parties’ ability to compete in the midterm elections.

As a longtime Michigander, I am proud of the great work the MI GOP continues to do on behalf of the Republican Party, she said in a statement. The phenomenal partnership between the MI GOP and the RNC will be instrumental in our efforts to hold Biden, Whitmer and the Congressional Democrats accountable for their failures and ultimately take over the House and Governors mansion in 2022.

Gretchen Whitmer, Democratic candidate for governor of Michigan, speaks with a reporter after a Democratic Unity rally at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel on August 8, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. | Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

Bill Ballenger, a political expert and former GOP state lawmaker, suggested the big issue for the party is not how to stem the tide of negative stories, but how it will ease tension between the wing Trump and the more traditional establishment Republicans. Even more substantial, he argued, are the new political maps after an upcoming round of redistribution that will determine the legislative districts of Congress and states.

A lot of this other stuff is unseemly and ugly and embarrassing, obviously, for those involved, but at the end of the day if they come up with a relatively strong gubernatorial candidate, I think they’ll definitely be in a better position there. next year against Gretchen Whitmer, Ballenger said. That’s what you need to focus on when trying to capture the reality here in Michigan, not those biting, pinching stories about personal weaknesses and issues of obscure party officials that won’t be on the ballot. .

Still, some Republicans argue their party is too focused on the last election to be competitive in the next.

They must offer something other than their wish that we can redo the 2020 election, said Bob LaBrant, GOP strategist and former general counsel for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. I think there is a strong part of the party that is convinced that the only thing we need to do is do a forensic check and somehow that will uncover all kinds of frauds. .

Establishment veterans like LaBrant, however, no longer dominate in a state party where loyalty to Trump is expected.

As much as these has-beens want to make a story, so much there isn’t out there, said Dennis Lennox, a Republican consultant in Michigan. Jeff Timmers’ only paycheck comes from the Democrats and the Lincoln Project, which allows pedophiles to actively work against the Republican Party, while Bob LaBrant is simply trying to appease the Democratic governor to keep his cool in a commission appointed by the governor. They are effectively buying indulgences from ruling class Democrats.

Jason Watts, a former Allegan County GOP official who was ousted as Sixth District treasurer this year after telling the New York Times he did not vote for Trump in 2020, said that the party was lingering on the 2020 election when it should prioritize winning back the once reliable suburban voters it has lost in recent years.

Weren’t focused on 2022, and I don’t see that changing, Watts said. Until we get past that, we’re going to suffer the consequences and lose over the next couple of cycles because we just can’t get out of that circular firing squad of remorse, and sort of the feeling that the other side cheated, when the evidence does not show it at all.

It’s an almost toxic environment, Watts said, and I don’t think you see any signs of this dissipation.

