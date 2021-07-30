ML Sharma files contempt plea against PM Modi and HM Amit Shah for the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner

Serial litigator ML Sharma has filed a contempt plea in the Supreme Court against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Secretary Amit Shah and the Home Office, challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Commissioner of Delhi police.

Noting that the appointment amounts to a willful denial of the Supreme Court judgment dated 3rd July 2018, the plea argues that criminal contempt can be invoked as the acts of the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior “Have created a serious question of the constitutional system itself under the Constitution and it is likely to be resolved by the constitutional court if these two persons have a legal and moral right to continue in constitutional office for the remainder of their life “.

It has been claimed that with the Prime Minister as the head of the Cabinet Appointments Committee, the decision to appoint Asthana was taken jointly with the Home Secretary and therefore they are liable to contempt.

The plea goes on to state that the appointment of Asthana is contrary to the guidelines which have been set out in various judgments, such as Prakash Singh, and that the decision-makers “acted knowingly and willfully against the judgment of the Supreme Court, therefore serious contempt of court is likely to be pursued against both respondents.”

Further, the plea makes clear that the question is whether the Constitution will survive the “dictatorship of officials” and whether both respondents have a constitutional right to continue to exercise their functions.

In light of the foregoing, Sharma requests that a trial be opened for contempt of the respondents for violating the instructions set out in the Supreme Court judgment and requests that Asthana’s appointment be declared illegal.

Sharma recently filed a PIL requesting an investigation into the allegations of Pegasus espionage. He is known to have rushed to the Supreme Court with PILs in sensational cases such as the Rafale deal, Article 370, the meeting with the Hyderabad police, and more. In 2018, the Supreme Court imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on him for filing a frivolous PIL against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

In 2019, the Supreme Court arrested Sharma for filing a poorly drafted petition challenging the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Recently, he filed a petition challenging the three controversial farm laws. Additionally, in April, he filed another PIL requesting a new investigation into the Rafale deal in light of reports of a French investigation against Dassault. Sharma made headlines in 2013 with her controversial remarks accusing the victim of the horrific Nirbhaya gang murder case as a lawyer for one of the defendants.