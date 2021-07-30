Tory donors warn Boris Johnson against ‘animal sensitivity’ bill

Major Conservative donors have written to the Prime Minister expressing concern over a bill that would recognize animals feel pain.

The government is facing a rebellion over the Animal Welfare Bill (Sentience) as some conservatives fear it will be hijacked by animal rights activists.

Some fear that it is a Trojan horse for eco-zealots and that it affects agriculture, fishing, hunting, angling and horse racing.

The Animal Welfare Bill (Sentience) currently only applies to vertebrates – animals with a backbone – but could be expanded to include invertebrates, such as lobsters

The letter expresses fears that the bill could be used by activists seeking to ban kosher and halal slaughter, game shooting, kill vermin on farms and test medical products on animals.

If passed, the bill will explicitly recognize in law for the first time that animals are sentient, a term defined as having the capacity to experience feelings and sensations.

Pressure from activists, including Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie, has led to further calls for invertebrates to be given the same protection.

Billionaire Lord Spencer of Alresford, who donated around $ 5million to the Tories, is among the signatories and said the bill was poorly drafted, according to Time.

Another major donor, Peter Hargreaves, did not sign the letter but raised concerns about the legislation.

He said: I would be worried if I were a farmer with crops sensitive to wildlife.

“Any legislation in this area must ensure that the country continues to have a thriving agricultural industry.

Earlier this month, MEPs were reassured that the UK fishing industry had nothing to fear from the new laws.

Only a few small changes will be needed, an RSPCA science adviser told a Commons panel to prevent UK fishing vessels from inflicting unnecessary pain on crustaceans and molluscs.

But major changes were needed on land, however, as boiling live lobsters for two to three minutes was free and barbaric, according to a government science adviser.

In other comments, the adviser told MPs that sensitivity – the ability to feel pleasure and pain – should be extended to animals that are currently not being considered – including king prawns, the centerpiece. many Indian curries.

Letter expresses fears that the bill may be used by activists seeking to ban activities such as game shooting

Jonathan Birch, Associate Professor, Center for Philosophy of Natural and Social Sciences, London School of Economics (LSE) was asked to write a review of the evidence on whether crustaceans and molluscs should be treated as sensitive by the Department Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

MP SheryllMurray, MP for South East Cornwall, asked Professor Birch if the new bill would result in a non-existent fishing industry as it would be impossible to harvest seafood without causing pain.

Professor Birch said: Some of the ways the decapods are slaughtered are just extreme and gratuitous methods.

I think throwing an animal in a pot of boiling water is free when there are ways to kill it much faster and professionally and I think it would be quite proportionate to look for ways to eliminate this suffering free.

When you talk about what happens on fishing vessels, the measures must be limited by what is possible to implement on those vessels.

He said a boiled lobster takes two to three minutes to die, and that could be reduced to just ten seconds in the hands of a skilled chef.

Penny Hawkins, RSPCA Animal Science Officer, When it comes to what’s going on on fishing boats, my understanding is that in fact among fishermen there is a pretty good conscience that they need to take care of the animals in order to land a viable catch.

Its my understanding that probably some small changes in practice that would allow them to comply with welfare requirements.