Thank you Mr. Jokowi, still healthy





Suara.com – Azhar Al Ghifari Putra Setyawan alias Ghifari (8) received assistance from President Joko Widodo. Ghifari is a child of the Sukoharjo regency in central Java, whose parents have died as a result of contracting Covid-19. President Jokowi saved money for Ghifari, in addition to providing BMX bikes, beds and toys. Presidential assistance was handed over by Sukoharjo AKBP Police Chief Wahyu Nugroho Setyawan and Lieutenant Colonel Sukoharjo Dandim Agus Adhy Darmawan on Friday (7/30/2021), in the afternoon. When receiving help, Ghifari was accompanied by his friend, Eni Sulistyowati. “The President expressed his deepest condolences and felt touched by his heart for providing this education savings assistance. Hope this can be helpful, “Wahyu said in the report. Solopos. Read also:

8 facts about Attaya Bilal Rizkillah, Uje’s eldest son, a handsome Ustadz candidate Previously, Wahyu had appointed Ghifari as the adopted child of the Sukoharjo police. Ghifari’s mother, Haryati (37) died on July 21. Two days later, Ghifari’s father, Deni Budi Setyawan (43), and his grandfather died on July 23. “Currently, Ghifari himself is still in his second year of primary school and the Sukoharjo police are committed to helping Ghifari until he graduates,” Wahyu said. Agus hopes that the help Ghifari receives will be useful. “Thank you, President Joko Widodo, always be healthy,” Ghifari said. Read also:

Father and mother died from Covid, Ghifari becomes adopted child of Sukoharjo police Eni Sulistyowati also expressed his gratitude to President Jokowi for the education fees his grandson received. “We express our gratitude to President Jokowi who provided assistance to my nephew. Hopefully Ghifari will grow up to be a pious child and be useful for the nation and the country, ”he said.

