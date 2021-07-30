India criticizes Islamabad for holding elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir





Elections held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week were Islamabad’s attempt to cover up its illegal occupation of the region, India said Thursday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi asserted that Pakistan had no locus standi in these Indian territories and called on it to evacuate all Indian areas under its illegal occupation.

Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Monday won elections for the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Assembly, which has 53 members. The country’s opposition parties, the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, accused the Khan Party of rigging the elections, PTI reported.

India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistani authorities against the cosmetic exercise, which has been protested and rejected by locals, Bagchi said. Such an exercise cannot hide neither the illegal occupation by Pakistan nor the serious violations of human rights, the exploitation and the denial of freedom of the people of these occupied territories.

Legally, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which Pakistanis call Azad Jammu and Kashmir, is an autonomous and self-governing territory. However, the Kashmir Council, an appointed 14-member body headed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, effectively holds most of the power in the region.

In November 2020, Pakistan held elections in the territory of Gilgit-Baltistan, which is also part of undivided Jammu and Kashmir. At that time also, India had expressed its strong protest against the elections.

The MEA spokesman on Thursday also strongly opposed references to Jammu and Kashmir in a recent joint press release from Pakistan and China. Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh have been and will continue to remain integral and inalienable parts of India, Bagchi said.

Bagchi added that the so-called CPEC [China Pakistan Economic Corridor] is in the territory of India, which has been illegally occupied by Pakistan, and … we resolutely oppose any attempt by other countries to change the status quo in areas illegally occupied by Pakistan.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which runs through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, consists of a network of infrastructure and energy projects. It is an integral part of Beijing’s $ 900 billion Belt and Road initiative.

About the Taliban

The MEA also reacted to the Taliban leaders’ visit to China on Wednesday and their meeting with the leaders there. India is closely following developments in Afghanistan, Bagchi said.

I would like to reiterate that India and the world want to see an independent, sovereign, democratic and stable Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and its neighbors, the MEA spokesman said. The unilateral imposition of the will by one party will not be democratic, will not be able to lead to stability and will not be able to provide legitimacy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/latest/1001529/no-locus-standi-india-criticises-islamabad-for-holding-elections-in-pakistan-occupied-kashmir The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos