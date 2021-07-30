Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for only litigation-free projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will only lay the foundation stone for non-litigation national highway projects, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways informed.

The ministry said the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for projects that have available land and permissions from all relevant agencies.

This is the first time that such an official directive has come from the PMO, specifying the conditions of the projects to be proposed for the laying of the foundations by the Prime Minister.

According to the circular, relevant agencies will be required to ensure that funding from multilateral agencies such as the World Bank or JICA for projects is finalized in advance.

Recently, during his interaction with the Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister said that the government’s goal was to complete the work without delay.

Standards have now been set for agencies to obtain certificates of no objection (NOCs) and necessary permissions so that there is no delay in execution, according to a senior official.

Earlier on October 26, 2016, Modi told the Centre’s secretaries and chief secretaries that he would only lay the groundwork for any infrastructure project when he was ready to take off with all clearances and there would be a land required with the agencies concerned.

He had made this observation during the monthly meeting of PRAGATI by taking stock of the slowness of the extension of the Delhi-Meerut highway.