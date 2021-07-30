Politics
Hong Kong protester sentenced to 9 years in first security case
Critics accuse Beijing of violating the autonomy promised when Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 and destroying its status as a global business center. Human rights activists say the security law is being abused to attack legitimate dissent.
Tong’s sentence was longer than the three years required by the prosecution. He risked a maximum of life imprisonment.
Tong’s conviction is a hammer blow to freedom of expression and shows that the law is a tool to terrorize critics of the government, Amnesty International Asia-Pacific Regional Director Yamini Mishra said in a statement.
The law contains no exemptions for legitimate expression or protest, Mishra said. “The judgment at no time took into account Tong’s rights to freedom of speech and protest.
Chinese officials dismiss the criticism and say Beijing is restoring order and instituting security protections like other countries. More than 100 people have been arrested under the security law.
Defense lawyers said Tongs’ sentence should be light because the court did not find the attack was willful, no one was injured and the secession-related offense was considered minor by the law.
Tong nodded but said nothing after Judge Esther Toh announced the sentence of a three-judge panel at the Hong Kong High Court. The former restaurant waiter wore a black shirt and tie with a blue blazer as he had done throughout his trial.
As Tong walked out of the courtroom, onlookers shouted: We will be waiting for you!
After the court adjourned, a bystander shouted at senior defense attorney Clive Grossman, Mr. Grossman, appeal! Another lawyer, Lawrence Lau, said Tong thanked the Hong Kong public for their support.
Judges sentenced Tong on Tuesday, ruling that his actions were aimed at intimidating the government and the public. He said carrying the flag was an act of inciting secession, rejecting defense arguments that Tong could not be proven to incite secession simply by using the slogan.
Tong was sentenced to eight years for inciting secession and six and a half years for terrorism, with a concurrent sentence to be served for a total of nine years, said Toh, the judge.
Tong expressed remorse, but that did not count towards reducing his sentence as he did not plead guilty, the judges said in a written decision. They said he had a good character and had no criminal record, but that because of the serious offenses “these would not lessen the sentence.
The sentence reflects the horror of society, according to the judgment.
Tongs’ trial proceeded without a jury under rules that allow an exception to Hong Kong’s British-style common law system if state secrets need to be protected or if foreign forces are involved. The judges were chosen by Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam.
The protests began against an extradition law proposed by Lam’s government and expanded to include other grievances and demands for more democracy. At their peak, thousands of people held marches and rallies every weekend.
Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, closed its doors last month after journalists and executives were arrested. Its owner, Jimmy Lai, is serving a 20-month prison sentence and faces charges of colluding with foreigners to endanger national security.
Also last year, the Hong Kong Legislative Council was reorganized to ensure a majority for allied figures in Beijing. The rules for elected officials have been tightened to require them to be viewed as patriotic.
Last November, the 15 remaining pro-democracy lawmakers resigned after four were expelled for urging foreign governments to impose sanctions on China and Hong Kong following the Beijing crackdown.
The United States stopped treating Hong Kong as a separate trading territory, citing its reduced autonomy. Washington has imposed financial and travel sanctions on the leaders of China’s ceremonial legislature. Canada, Australia and other governments have suspended extradition treaties with the territory over security law.
In December, 10 pro-democracy activists and protesters who tried to flee to Taiwan by speedboat were sentenced by a continental court in the southern city of Shenzhen to prison terms ranging from seven months to three years.
