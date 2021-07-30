Is Arbab Rahim the right choice?





Former Sindh Chief Minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim (left) with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Facebook / Arbab Ghulam Rahim

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to appoint Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim, former chief minister of Sindh, also from one of the province’s most remote areas, Tharparkar, as special assistant for Sindh affairs may not work for more than one reason.

In the past, Rahim has failed to organize his own party, as well as the parties he joined, including the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz. He also does not have a very successful record as Chief Minister, from 2004 to 2007, under former (retired) President General Pervez Musharraf.

Sadly, the anti-Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) policy in Sindh, particularly in rural Sindh, revolves around a few prominent families and groups, none of whom have been able to break into the strongholds of the PPP.

Instead of bringing new faces to the fore, the central power PTI seems to favor tested faces.

So far, the strategy of PTIs in Sindh has been lackluster. He tried to make an attempt in Sindh through people like the late Mumtaz Ali Bhutto, Liaquat Jatoi, Nadir Akmal Leghari and even Haleem Adil Sheikh but without much success.

Perhaps Dr Zulfiqar Mirza or his wife Dr Fahmida Mirza would have been a better choice from an anti-PPP point of view. Their son, Hasnain Mirza, is also politically active. In addition, the family belongs to PPP’s stronghold, Badin. They could have been the right match to counter former President Asif Ali Zardari.

By appointing Rahim, Khan seems to be hoping to gain a vote bank in rural Sindh, as the party already has 14 MPs and 23 MPs from urban Sindh, mostly from Karachi. Whether they will be able to retain their seats in 2023 is another debate.

But, it is also important to remember that in the 2018 elections, the PTI won in urban Sindh due to the controversial speech by then MQM founder Altaf Hussain on August 22, 2016. The MQM did not. has not been able to recover since then and has been awarded four seats. in 2018, compared to 18 in 2013.

For a strategy to work, Prime Minister Khan and the PTI will need to understand the political dynamics of Sindh.

But, first, let’s briefly see why PPP still has a firm grip on both power and politics in Sindh.

The Sindhi people are politically conscious and also nationalist at heart. Many of them are not satisfied with the performance of the Pakistan Peoples Party and its government, but they see no alternative.

They supported Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto not only because he was Sindhi, but because he raised the middle class of Sindh during his tenure.

In all likelihood, Bhutto would have swept away the national ballot if it had been organized in October 1977 by General Zia ul Haq. His execution, in what is considered a judicial murder, left such a profound impact on Sindh that for many years voters then voted for the PPP due to Bhuttos’ sacrifice.

Since the 1970s, no one has been able to challenge the control of the PPP on Sindh. Why? One reason is that the challengers, or anti-PPP politicians in Sindh, have only tried to seize power with the blessing of the establishment, instead of making serious inroads into understanding the political dynamics of the post Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto era.

The only party that had the potential and could have politically challenged the PPP was the late Rasool Bux Palijo’s Awami Tehreek for the simple reason that it had organized wings, from women to peasants.

Its leaders and workers made sacrifices during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy of the 1980s and earlier during the journalist movement.

Palijo was a very powerful speaker in both Sindhi and Urdu, but he undermined his policy by confining it to rural Sindh instead of expanding his image nationally.

He also developed differences with his son, Ayaz Palijo.

A month before his father died, I went to see him with colleagues, Owais Tohid, Nazish Brohi and Dr Ayub Sheikh to inquire about his health. During the conversation, I asked him why he couldn’t resolve his differences with his son and he replied: My son disappointed me. He is now playing the game of those who matter.

Then there was the Functional Muslim League which also failed in Sindh because the late Pir Pagaro had serious political differences with Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Moreover, the famous case of the Hur attack was still fresh in the memory of supporters of the PPP. In addition, the performance of Bhuttos also deepens these differences.

To date, the most serious effort to win Sindh has been made by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif when he started the Forward Looking Sindh movement, in which they not only supported some Sindhi politicians but also tried to win over Sindhi intellectuals, writers, journalists and even made huge investments in the media.

But that too did not ultimately triumph.

The ITP’s dilemma in Sindh for over 20 years has been its utter failure to have a strategy.

Rather than Rahim, perhaps Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would have been a better choice to preside over Sindh policy.

Another problem is the support Arbab Rahim gets within the PTI.

The “old winning formula in a new bottle has failed in the past in the province and is unlikely to succeed now.

Abbas is a columnist and analyst at GEO, The News and Jang. He tweets @MazharAbbasGEO

