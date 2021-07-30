



PM Modi congratulates students on class 12 CBSE result New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the students of the Central Council of Secondary Education (CBSE) who received their grade 12 results on Friday. Prime Minister Modi said he was proud of them for overcoming the pandemic of COVID-19. The batch that appeared for Class XII boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances, he wrote on social media. The world of education has undergone many changes over the past year. Still, they adjusted to the new normal and did their best. Proud of them!







In another post PM Modi wrote: Congratulations to my young friends who passed their Class XII CBSE exams. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future. “ Congratulations to my young friends who passed their Class XII CBSE exams. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021 CBSE 12 class results were announced for more than 13 lakh students, 99.37% of which passed. Scores have yet to be reported for more than 65,000 students whose results will be reported on August 5. The batch that appeared for Class XII boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated the students, noted that the high pass rate was a record for the CBSE and praised the work done by the teachers. Congratulate my young friends who passed the CBSE class XII exams. Glad to hear that CBSE has achieved an all-time high percentage of success. Praise teachers and parents for their hard work. Best wishes to all the students for their bright future, he wrote. Last year, 88.78% of students passed class 12 exams. CBSE declared the result of class 12, students can visit the official websites, Cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in to check their result. This year, a total of 12,96,318 students passed the Class 12 exam. CBSE Class 12 exams have been canceled due to the second wave of COVID-19. The results were calculated based on the results of students in class 10 and the internal assessment of classes 11 and 12. Girls have done better than boys by 0.54% this year. The result for girls is 99.67% while boys have a success rate of 99.13%

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/education/proud-of-them-pm-modi-congratulate-students-for-cbse-class-12-result The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

