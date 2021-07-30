Boris Johnson sounds the alarm among parties fearing a new green policy to target Tory voters | United Kingdom | New





BBC political editor Nicholas Watt has expressed concern over the phasing out of gas boilers to tackle climate change, as he called Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “forced convert”. The discussion took place after the government announced that it was pursuing a series of new green policies to tackle climate change.

Speaking on Newsnight, Mr Watt commented: “Now you can imagine Boris Johnson will stand up against a government setting targets to tackle climate change. He was once on the skeptical side about it, not at all. now. “One of his allies told me that the Prime Minister is committed to tackling climate change. He’s a forced convert. He continued: “It’s important to say that his father Stanley is a longtime veteran environmental activist, but Boris Johnson is his own man and he sees a threat to us from climate change.

“But he also sees huge green job opportunities in the renewable energy market.” Backbench conservatives fear that replacing boilers in the hope of tackling climate change may be unfairly targeted by the potential additional costs of substitution. Mr Watt continued: ‘And it’s interesting – there is a lot of support for him in the fight against climate change from the conservatives of the Red Wall, especially in Teesside where there has recently been an investment in. wind power and carbon capture and storage. “But there are concerns about the conservative backbenchers. Bim Afolami is in favor of the net zero goal by 2050.

“He recently wrote on Conservative Home on the need to ensure that the economic cost to workers is kept low, and a former minister close to Boris Johnson has expressed his concern to me about how domestic gas boilers will have to be. gradually phased out.

As the world recovers from the pandemic, the International Energy Agency has forecast an increase in CO2 emissions from energy this year. A YouGov poll found that the “Red Wall” headquarters strongly support the government’s new green policies. This comes after speculation that the government could ban the use of gas boilers. Gas boilers are currently in use in around 25 million homes in the UK. This could result in the transformation of green policy into a tax on specific individuals living in certain regions of the country – individuals the Conservative Party could lose in the next election.

