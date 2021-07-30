Imran Khan wants “peace” in Afghanistan, says “Pakistan is not Tabliban’s spokesperson”





Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that the Pakistani government is not a spokesperson for the Taliban and that Islamabad cannot be held responsible for the conduct of the insurgent group in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the United States troops and their allies. Imran Khan also said in his remarks to Afghan media representatives, which aired on Thursday, that Pakistan will have good relations with whoever the Afghans elect.

The Dawn newspaper quoted Khan as saying, “What the Taliban does or doesn’t do has nothing to do with us. We are not responsible, nor are we spokespersons for the Taliban. Khan’s words were a continuation of repeated warnings from Pakistan. that he would not be blamed if the Afghan peace effort suffered setbacks.

In a deal with the Taliban, the United States and its NATO allies agreed to withdraw all troops in exchange for the militants’ promise that they would not allow extremist groups to operate in areas under their control. . US forces will be out of the country by Aug.31, according to US President Joe Biden.

“All we want is peace in Afghanistan”

From 1996 to 2001, the Taliban ruled Afghanistan by force, until the American invasion overthrew their government. After the Taliban refused to hand over al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was responsible for the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, the United States invaded Afghanistan in October 2001. ImranKhan a again distanced himself from the events in Kabul, declaring: “All we want is peace in Afghanistan. He said Afghans had a choice between seeking a US-backed military solution or seeking a political resolution with an inclusive administration. “(The latter) is the only solution,” he said.

“There are three million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, almost all of them are Pashtuns and most will have sympathies for the Taliban. How is Pakistan supposed to check who is going there to fight when we have about 30,000 people entering Afghanistan every day. How is Pakistan going to verify this? “Asked Khan.

Khan claimed it was impossible for Pakistan to walk through refugee camps to determine who was pro-Taliban and who was not and that the two nations did not have a physical border until recently. “The Durand line was imaginary,” he said, referring to the 2,640 kilometers of border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Pakistan has completed 90 percent of the border wall, he said.

“We are doing our best, but it is not possible to hold Pakistan responsible when you have over three million refugees here,” he said. He said it was not in Pakistan’s interest for a civil war to break out in Afghanistan. “What interest could Pakistan have in supporting someone to take back Afghanistan? He asked.

In the 1990s, Pakistan adopted a policy of “strategic depth” because it was suspicious of Indian influence in Afghanistan. As a result, he said, Pakistan will have good relations with whom the Afghans choose. “We have no more favorites now.”

Khan said authorities followed the victim’s exact route after his abduction and torture in Islamabad. The taxi drivers, he said, were located and questioned by authorities. “Unfortunately, what the ambassador’s daughter says and what the cameras show doesn’t match. She says she was put in a cab, taken away and beaten. But there is a picture of that cab and she is sitting there and she’s fine, “he said.

According to him, all the information would be handed over to the Afghan investigation team. As ImranKhan pointed out, Pakistan played no role in the failure of 150,000 NATO troops in Afghanistan. “It’s exactly like what the Americans did in Vietnam. When they failed in Vietnam, they blamed the insurgents in Cambodia or Laos. “

He said that at one point Pakistan was informed that the main Taliban sanctuaries were in North Waziristan. “They kept pushing us to act. Finally, after four or five years, we acted [but] one million people have been internally displaced […] what difference did it make? “

A position of strength, he said, would have been better for the Americans against the Taliban. “When there were 150,000 NATO troops, it was time to talk to [the Taliban]. How can they expect the Taliban to compromise when an exit date has been given and only a few thousand troops remain? “What the United States would gain from operating from Pakistan , asked Imran Khan, after failing to achieve his goal in Afghanistan for the past 20 years.

