BRI President and Director Support Joko Widodo Distributes BPUM, IDR 15.3 Trillions Distributed in 2021

Joko Widodo and the management of the BRI

Jakarta, BeritaManado.com The BRI not only plays a role as one of the engines of the Indonesian economy, but systematically increases the social roles of the community.

BRI continues to make efforts to successfully distribute the Government’s Productive Microenterprise Assistance (BPUM) stimulus to the public.

To date, the number of beneficiaries of BPUM 2021 via the BIS is 8.2 million with a total amount of aid disbursed amounting to 9.84 billion rupees.

At the Banpres Award Ceremony for Productive Microenterprises (BPUM) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday (7/30/2021), Indonesian President Joko Widodo said BPUM should help restore economic conditions.

In 2021, what will be distributed to BPUM is 15.3 trillion rupees which is distributed to 12.8 million micro and small business actors across the country. We hope this can help our common economy, Jokowi said.

During the handover ceremony, the ranks of Cabinet Advanced Indonesia were also present, including the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki.

Distribution of BPUM

Also present was the CEO of financial institutions as distribution partners of BPUM, namely the CEO of BRI Sunarso.

BRI President, Director Sunarso, said BRI is doing its best to distribute BPUM amid the level 4 PPKM that is currently underway.

These efforts include the presence of the BPUM reservation system innovation to facilitate and accelerate the disbursement of BPUM.

So far, the completion of the distribution has reached 77% and we are optimistic that it can be completed according to the target by the end of this year, explained Sunarso.

BRI continues to disseminate information to the community to invite BPUM disbursement at the specified time and guided by the health protocol.

The innovation of the online reservation system is presented to make it easier for future BPUM beneficiaries to obtain information on the distribution of the location of the BRI work unit in order to avoid queues.

This system also makes it easier for BPUM recipients to obtain a queue number at the intended unit of work.

Support verification and disbursement process with the reservation system is done through https://eform.bri.co.id/bpum.

Potential BPUM recipients receive only one BPU reminder for 1 NIK (Population Identification Number) in a fiscal year.

This confirms that the BPUM beneficiary community cannot receive BPUM stimulus 2 (twice) in the same year.

To maximize the BPUM stimulus, Sunarso also revealed that the company is ready to design a strategy to seize this opportunity by accelerating the distribution of KUR.

One of the strategies is the commercial revival which has proven to have a positive impact on the absorption of BRI KUR.

According to the results of the BRI’s internal research, up to 72% of microenterprise actors benefiting from the BPUM need additional working capital to accelerate the recovery of their activities and develop them. This is one of the sources of demand for BRI KUR to get distribution on track, Sunarso added.

The dissemination of BPUM is one of the implementations of the National Economic Recovery (PEN) program led by the BRI.

In addition to these programs, the BRI plays a strategic role in the success of other government programs.

Until June 30, 2021, the company made strategic efforts to help accelerate the economic recovery.

These efforts include restructuring the credit affected by Covid-19 of 175.16 billion rupees for 2.49 million debtors and granting interest subsidies to MSMEs of 5.51 billion rupees for 8.91 million rupees. debtors.

The BIS also guarantees 19.45 trillion rupees for loans to MSMEs for 29,000 debtors and 14.4 trillion rupees for the distribution of Super Micro KUR to 1.64 million debtors.

Meanwhile, last year the BIS distributed worker / labor wage subsidies amounting to Rs 6.45 billion for 5.38 million beneficiary accounts.

The BIS also redistributed the leverage of government investment funds in public banks to debtors in need.

The BIS received a total public investment of IDR 15 trillion in 2020.

From these investments, the BIS has successfully disbursed loans to clients worth Rs 136.7 trillion, more than 9 times the value of government fund investments.

To be able to receive BPUM funds, not everyone can accept it.

There are conditions that must be fulfilled as written in the Regulation of the Minister of Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises Number 2 of 2021.

These conditions are first Indonesian citizens (WNI) and have a Population Identification Number (NIK) attested by an electronic KTP.

Second, having a micro-business as evidenced by a letter of proposal from a candidate to a BPUM beneficiary from the BPUM applicant.

Third, not the civil state apparatus, members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, members of the Indonesian National Police, employees of BUMN or BUMD. Fourth, not currently receiving KUR.

