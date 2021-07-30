Politics
BRI President and Director Support Joko Widodo Distributes BPUM, IDR 15.3 Trillions Distributed in 2021
Jakarta, BeritaManado.com The BRI not only plays a role as one of the engines of the Indonesian economy, but systematically increases the social roles of the community.
BRI continues to make efforts to successfully distribute the Government’s Productive Microenterprise Assistance (BPUM) stimulus to the public.
To date, the number of beneficiaries of BPUM 2021 via the BIS is 8.2 million with a total amount of aid disbursed amounting to 9.84 billion rupees.
At the Banpres Award Ceremony for Productive Microenterprises (BPUM) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Friday (7/30/2021), Indonesian President Joko Widodo said BPUM should help restore economic conditions.
In 2021, what will be distributed to BPUM is 15.3 trillion rupees which is distributed to 12.8 million micro and small business actors across the country. We hope this can help our common economy, Jokowi said.
During the handover ceremony, the ranks of Cabinet Advanced Indonesia were also present, including the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki.
Also present was the CEO of financial institutions as distribution partners of BPUM, namely the CEO of BRI Sunarso.
BRI President, Director Sunarso, said BRI is doing its best to distribute BPUM amid the level 4 PPKM that is currently underway.
These efforts include the presence of the BPUM reservation system innovation to facilitate and accelerate the disbursement of BPUM.
So far, the completion of the distribution has reached 77% and we are optimistic that it can be completed according to the target by the end of this year, explained Sunarso.
BRI continues to disseminate information to the community to invite BPUM disbursement at the specified time and guided by the health protocol.
The innovation of the online reservation system is presented to make it easier for future BPUM beneficiaries to obtain information on the distribution of the location of the BRI work unit in order to avoid queues.
This system also makes it easier for BPUM recipients to obtain a queue number at the intended unit of work.
Support verification and disbursement process with the reservation system is done through https://eform.bri.co.id/bpum.
Potential BPUM recipients receive only one BPU reminder for 1 NIK (Population Identification Number) in a fiscal year.
This confirms that the BPUM beneficiary community cannot receive BPUM stimulus 2 (twice) in the same year.
To maximize the BPUM stimulus, Sunarso also revealed that the company is ready to design a strategy to seize this opportunity by accelerating the distribution of KUR.
One of the strategies is the commercial revival which has proven to have a positive impact on the absorption of BRI KUR.
According to the results of the BRI’s internal research, up to 72% of microenterprise actors benefiting from the BPUM need additional working capital to accelerate the recovery of their activities and develop them. This is one of the sources of demand for BRI KUR to get distribution on track, Sunarso added.
The dissemination of BPUM is one of the implementations of the National Economic Recovery (PEN) program led by the BRI.
In addition to these programs, the BRI plays a strategic role in the success of other government programs.
Until June 30, 2021, the company made strategic efforts to help accelerate the economic recovery.
These efforts include restructuring the credit affected by Covid-19 of 175.16 billion rupees for 2.49 million debtors and granting interest subsidies to MSMEs of 5.51 billion rupees for 8.91 million rupees. debtors.
The BIS also guarantees 19.45 trillion rupees for loans to MSMEs for 29,000 debtors and 14.4 trillion rupees for the distribution of Super Micro KUR to 1.64 million debtors.
Meanwhile, last year the BIS distributed worker / labor wage subsidies amounting to Rs 6.45 billion for 5.38 million beneficiary accounts.
The BIS also redistributed the leverage of government investment funds in public banks to debtors in need.
The BIS received a total public investment of IDR 15 trillion in 2020.
From these investments, the BIS has successfully disbursed loans to clients worth Rs 136.7 trillion, more than 9 times the value of government fund investments.
To be able to receive BPUM funds, not everyone can accept it.
There are conditions that must be fulfilled as written in the Regulation of the Minister of Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises Number 2 of 2021.
These conditions are first Indonesian citizens (WNI) and have a Population Identification Number (NIK) attested by an electronic KTP.
Second, having a micro-business as evidenced by a letter of proposal from a candidate to a BPUM beneficiary from the BPUM applicant.
Third, not the civil state apparatus, members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, members of the Indonesian National Police, employees of BUMN or BUMD. Fourth, not currently receiving KUR.
(*** / srisurya)
Recent news
- Legally Obtains 1 Quota, North Sulawesi Police Explain Timeline of Events Related to Rafael’s Complaint Friday, July 30, 2021
- Franky leaves Valid Nahkodai KONI Minsel, this Future breakthrough Friday, July 30, 2021
- Discuss the budget of roads and bridges, here is Andrei Angouw’s statement Friday, July 30, 2021
- Medical waste soars, Pertamina University provides a solution Friday, July 30, 2021
- The most ready, Salmin Akku becomes the first registrar of candidates for Sangadi Desa Bohabak IV Friday, July 30, 2021
- BRI President and Director Support Joko Widodo Distributes BPUM, IDR 15.3 Trillions Distributed in 2021 Friday, July 30, 2021
- Royke Roring Distributes Minahasa Regency Government Aid to Residents of Tondano Fire Victims Friday, July 30, 2021
- Bitung is the only one in North Sulawesi to win the UCK in the category Nidya, Hengky Honandar: it is an achievement for all of us Friday, July 30, 2021
- Mayor and PDAM discuss normalization and revitalization of Metropolitan City of Manado Friday, July 30, 2021
Sources
2/ https://beritamanado.com/dirut-bri-dampingi-joko-widodo-salurkan-bpum-rp153-triliun-dibagikan-pada-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]