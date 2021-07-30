Supreme Court refuses to quash FIRs against posters criticizing Prime Minister Modi over vaccination campaign

A bench of judges DY Chandrachud and MR Shah say it will set a bad precedent to cancel FIRs at the request of a third party.



The Supreme Court said on Friday it could not overturn at a third party request that the FIR filed for allegedly putting up posters criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, because that would set a very bad precedent in criminal matters. right.

A bench of Judges DY Chandrachud and MR Shah authorized the petitioner himself, lawyer Pradeep Kumar Yadav, to withdraw the plea, but clarified that the rejection of the petition will not prevent a genuinely aggrieved person from addressing the plea. court for annulment of the tree.

How can we know the details of the cases you have given us. We cannot cancel the FIR on the order of a third party. This can only be done in exceptional cases, such as the applicant cannot go to court or his parents are here, but not by order of a third party. This will set a very bad precedent in criminal law, ”said the judiciary.

Mr Yadav said he filed the details of the case as requested by the court and requested permission to withdraw his PID, which the court allowed him to do.

On July 19, the Supreme Court asked Mr. Yadav to bring to its attention the cases registered and those arrested for allegedly putting up posters.

He said he could not give general orders to the police not to register FIRs by putting up posters criticizing the Centre’s vaccination policy.

Yadav’s plea

Mr Yadav has filed a plea to quash FIRs recorded by Delhi police for allegedly putting up posters criticizing Modi as part of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

He asked the Delhi Police Commissioner not to register further cases / FIRs regarding the COVID-19 posters / advertisements / brochures that have surfaced in the context of the ongoing vaccination campaign.

Mr Yadav said he is asking for the indulgence of this court to intervene in the unlawful arrest of innocent citizens for their speech and expression through brochures affixed to the wall which are now being circulated on social media.

He said the court has ruled in a series of cases that freedom of speech and expression with regard to the public cause is a fundamental right of every citizen guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

The lawyer referred to the 2015 Supreme Court verdict in the Shreya Singhal case in which section 66A of the Information Technology Act was set aside and the recent order in the suo case motu on handling COVID, in which state authorities were ordered not to register any criminal cases against the public seeking help on social media.

Violation of court decisions

Contrary to the rulings of this tribunal, the authorities register the FIR against innocent people for their hate speech against the Prime Minister regarding his official duties during the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis and the vaccine policies of the government, depending on the plea.

The petitioner claimed that at least 25 FIRs have been registered and 25 people have been arrested in connection with posters that have surfaced in the capital.

The petitioner requests the cancellation of the FIR / complaint, instruction to the Police Commissioner, DGP, not to register any other case / FIR in relation to COVID-19 posters / advertising / brochures that appeared in the context of vaccination and case as the citizen did. when asked about the status of the holiday policy, said the plea.

He stated that the FIRs were filed under sections 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by an official) and 269 (act of negligence capable of spreading a life-threatening disease infection), and those under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and Epidemic Act.

The petition says a 19-year-old dropping out of school, a 30-year-old electric rickshaw driver, a 61-year-old wood frame maker are among 25 people arrested by Delhi police for allegedly gluing posters with Critical Comments from the Prime Minister regarding the COVID vaccination campaign.

Advocacy also sought instructions from the Central and Delhi Police Commissioner for appealing the FIR files registered in the case.