Chinese parents say ban on for-profit tutoring only helps the rich

Zhang Hongchun is worried that her 10-year-old daughter is not getting enough sleep. Between school, homework, and practicing guitar, clarinet, and calligraphy after school, most nights she doesn’t go to bed until 11 a.m. Some of his classmates continue until midnight.

Everyone wants to follow suit, said Mr. Zhang. No one wants to lose at the start line.

In China, the competitive pursuit of education and the better life it promises is relentless. So are the financial pressures it adds to families already facing rising house prices, caring for aging parents, and expensive health care.

The burden of this lawsuit has caught the attention of officials who want couples to have more children. The ruling Communist Party in China has tried to slow down the education treadmill. It has banned homework, reduced live streaming hours for online tutors, and created more coveted slots at top universities.

Last week, he tried something bigger: ban private companies that offer after-school tutoring, and target China’s for-profit $ 100 billion test preparation industry. The first limits should take place during the coming year, to be realized by local governments.