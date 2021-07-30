Donald Trump Blames “Waking Politics” for US Poor Olympic Performance: “Proved My Point” | World | New





The former US president gave a bizarre speech to a crowd at a campaign-style rally in Arkansas last Saturday night. He claimed that “enlightened politics” took “life and joy from everything.” He added, “Woke-ism makes you lose, ruins your mind, and ruins you as a person. You get deformed. You get demented.

“Earlier this week, [the women’s team] unexpectedly lost to Sweden, three to none, and the Americans were thrilled. “

As the crowd began to laugh, Mr Trump said: “You proved this point before I even said it.”

The US women’s team, favorite for a gold medal in Tokyo and ranked number one in the world, had a rocky start at the Olympics.

The team, which knelt during the national anthem in its opener to protest racism, suffered an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Sweden on June 21.

But they rebounded with a 6-1 win over New Zealand on Saturday.

Speaking after their loss, captain Megan Rapinoe insisted she “welcomes criticism” but believes unfair criticism of women’s sport “needs to improve further”.

Ms Rapinoe admitted that the team got into their heads a bit against Sweden and are now in ‘do or die’ mode.

But his comments sparked an even weirder response from Donald Trump Jr, who took to Twitter to poke fun at the OL Reign star.

The 43 year old wrote: “Hey Megan… maybe it is you!”

Her father has faced the USWNT before, most notably with Ms Rapinoe in the 2019 World Cup.

In a video that went viral online, Ms Rapinoe said she “wouldn’t go to the fucking White House” if her team won the tournament.

Mr Trump hit back at his comments on Twitter, saying, “I’m a huge fan of the USA team and women’s football, but Megan should win before I speak!”

“Finish the job! We haven’t invited Megan or the team yet, but I’m now inviting the team, win or lose.

“Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team. Be proud of the flag you are carrying. The USA are doing very well! “

Ms Rapinoe later confirmed she would ‘absolutely not’ visit the White House if the USWNT wins the World Cup

She said: “I am not going to pretend, fraternize with the president, who is clearly against so many things that I am [for] and so many things that I really am.

“I have no interest in extending our platform to him.

The USWNT will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

