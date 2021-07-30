Thousands of Taliban terrorists trained in Pakistan entered our country (Afghan government)





ANI | Updated: July 30, 2021 2:12 PM IST

I accept [Afghanistan], July 30 (ANI): More than 10,000 Pakistani terrorists have entered Afghanistan, the Afghan government said, adding that the Taliban terrorists are trained by a Pakistani institution and are funded by Islamabad. A spokesperson for President Ashraf Ghani said in a video message sent to the media that thousands of terrorists are entering Afghanistan from Pakistan to wage the country’s proxy war, Afghanistan Times reported. “We have accurate intelligence reports that more than 10,000 Pakistanis have entered Afghanistan from Pakistan while another 15,000 are encouraged to come. This shows that a regular institution is training and funding the Taliban,” the message read. Prior to that, President Ghani said 10,000 foreign terrorists came from Pakistan to Afghanistan in a single month. Earlier this month, Ghani blasted Pakistan for not severing ties with groups of terrorist organizations and said intelligence reports more than 10,000 “jihadist” fighters had entered Afghanistan. over the past month, while the Imran-Khan Pakistan government failed to convince the Taliban to “negotiate seriously” in the ongoing peace talks.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Central and South Asia Connectivity Conference, Ghani said “contrary to repeated assurances from Khan and his generals that Pakistan would not find a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in interest and unless force is used, it will use its power and influence to get the Taliban to negotiate in earnest, Taliban supportive networks and organizations openly celebrate the destruction of the property and capabilities of the Afghan people and state . Former intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil also said at least 1,000 Pakistani terrorists enter Afghanistan every day through the Spin Boldak border district, which was captured by the Taliban last week. attempt to retake the border area of ​​Spin Boldak. In recent weeks, Afghanista has witnessed a rise in violence as the Taliban intensified their offensive against Afghan civilians and security forces with the complete withdrawal of foreign forces within weeks. A UN report said terrorists from various countries and militant groups continue to operate in Afghanistan. The 28th report of the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team said that the Pakistani terrorist group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has maintained ties with the Taliban because around 6,000 of its terrorists are on the Afghan side of the border (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/thousands-of-pakistan-trained-taliban-terrorists-have-entered-our-country-afghan-govt20210730141013/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos