Trump takes two punches from the GOP





It's been a tough week for former President Trump.

Trump’s favorite candidate in a Texas House special election lost Tuesday to another Republican who was likely spurred on by protest votes against the former president. And on Wednesday, 17 Senate Republicans voted in favor of a bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump has spent weeks complaining about.

While Trump remains a dominant figure in the GOP, the consecutive hits have left some wondering if his influence may have started to wane since he left office.

Trump hasn’t had a big win for a while, said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist. I think without victories his political capital is exhausted.

Donald Trump has no post-presidential strategy, he added. He’s overexposed at the same time he’s not getting enough attention. He does a lot of speeches and travels the country, but other than his narrow base nobody really pays attention and I think that limits his influence.

Trump received a heavy blow to his approval power this week when Susan Wright, his prime candidate in Texas’ 6th Congressional District runoff, lost to fellow Republican Jake Ellzey.

A former Trump adviser dismissed the idea that the loss of Wrights on Tuesday and the Senate infrastructure vote had dealt a blow to the former president’s influence over the GOP, attributing the upheaval to the Minority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnell August Ultimatum: No Break Before After Police Tear Trump Up For Jan 6, McCarthy Again Blames Pelosi The Hill Report At 12:30 PM – Presented By Facebook – American Gymnast Wins all-around gold as Simone Biles applauds in the PLUS (R-Ky.) stands and the Conservative Club for Growth, which had encouraged Trump to back Wright.

It is absurd to think that you can get anything out of the Texas race or the Senate vote, the adviser said. There are a million issues at stake here and it has nothing to do with President Trump.

Trump himself disputed that Wright’s defeat would damage his reputation in the primaries, arguing that the GOP won the race anyway.

A former Trump White House official also downplayed the long-term significance of Wright’s defeat, but acknowledged that Trump had to be careful when rushing to approve candidates. The official said some allies pushed the former president to endorse competitive competitions like the Ohio Senate race early on, but that could backfire.

Some Republicans are already worried this is the case in Georgia, where Trump has put his weight behind former NFL player Herschel Walker.

Some Republicans have expressed similar concerns in North Carolina, where Trump endorsed Rep. Ted BuddTheodore (Ted) Paul BuddSchumer, with Tim Scott leading as the pace of Senate fundraising accelerates Pro-impeachment Republicans overtake GOP rivals in Trump’s second quarter fundraiser, GOP returns to Frontier to increase base MORE (RN.C.) in a hotly contested GOP Senate primary. Budd faces two high profile challengers, including former Gov. Pat McCrory, who has a better fundraising record than Budd and a statewide winning record.

Trump’s grip on House Republicans remains strong, according to those close to the former president. Members of the House GOP regularly travel to meet with Trump at his properties in Florida and New Jersey, and the caucus has largely purged itself of criticism of Trump.

But the same can’t be said of the Senate, where Republicans seem more willing to leave the former president.

A Senate vote on Wednesday to move a vast array of infrastructure forward only served to deepen questions about Trump’s influence. The former president had lobbied against the deal for weeks, issuing half a dozen statements urging Republicans to drop negotiations with Democrats.

It wasn’t just Republican critics of Trump who broke with him over the infrastructure deal. Among the 17 Republicans who voted to initiate debate on the proposal were some of his most ardent allies, including Sens. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin Graham The Hill 12:30 PM Report – Presented by Facebook – American gymnast wins all around gold as Simone Biles applauds from the stands The Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by Facebook – Huge win for Biden, Senators centrists The 17 Republicans Who Voted To Advance The Senate Infrastructure Bill MORE (RS.C.) and Kevin CramerKevin John CramerThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – American gymnast wins gold in competition sold out as Simone Biles applauds from the stands The Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by Facebook – A huge win for Biden, the centrist GOP senator runs into a radio caller who wants the identity of the cop who shot Babbitt MORE (RN. D.). Several GOP incumbents facing re-election next year also voted to push the proposal forward.

Wednesday’s infrastructure vote was also seen as a major victory for President BidenJoe Biden The first lady leaves Walter Reed after the Biden foot procedure backs efforts to include immigration in the budget MyPillow CEO to remove the Fox News ads part of his agenda. That in itself is a blow to Trump, who has openly teased that he could run for president in 2024.

Cramer told reporters on Thursday that Trump’s frustration could stem from his inability to secure a similar deal during his four years in office. When asked what effect Trump’s efforts to derail the deal seem to have had, Cramer said he hadn’t moved the needle much.

I think that concerns some people, especially the cycle people who think about the primaries, I guess, said Cramer, who is running for re-election in 2024. But I think people know intuitively and by research that the public Americans, including the majority of Republicans, do support a reasonable and robust infrastructure package.

Conant, the Republican strategist, noted that Trump’s opposition to the infrastructure deal could bring more water to the House, where loyalty to the former president runs deeper among GOP members.

Trump spends so much time attacking Republicans in the Senate that we shouldn’t be surprised they ignore him in big votes. Why would Mitch McConnell, whom Trump belittles every week, care what Trump says about anything? said Conant. The house is slightly different. Many more of these members are much more loyal to Trump, but they are also in the minority, so they have less influence.

Trump lashed out at Republicans in the Senate Thursday morning, accusing McConnell and so-called Republicans RINOs in the name only of surrendering to Democrats and costing the GOP closely watched elections in Arizona and Georgia.

He also urged Republicans to pull out of the bipartisan infrastructure package, saying no deal is better than a bad deal.

Fight for America, not for special interests and radical Democrats, Trump said in a statement. The RINOs are ruining America, alongside the Communist Democrats.

Trump had approved a $ 2 trillion infrastructure bill with Democratic leaders in 2019, then relaunched the idea in 2020. But he called off talks for the first time, and no such bill. type never materialized last year amid the pandemic.

Infrastructure week became a recurring strike line during the Trump presidency as lawmakers and administration officials frequently discussed hopes for a deal, only to see it fail or overshadowed by the latest controversy.

Since leaving office in January, Trump has been obsessed with maintaining his grip on the GOP. His ability to do so will prove to be important not only for his legacy, but also for his political future. He has repeatedly launched a potential 2024 presidential campaign and maintaining the loyalty of Republicans will play a critical role in securing the party’s nomination again.

To be sure, Trump remains a dominant force among Republican voters nationwide. A poll released this week by the Associated Press and the University of Chicago’s NORC found that the vast majority of GOP voters, around 81%, believe the former president should exert at least some influence over the Party. republican and his future.

It’s also difficult to draw definitive conclusions about Trump’s political influence based on a single run-off in a year without a regular federal election.

The Trumps brand will be put to the test again in a special election in Ohio next week. Former President backed Mike Carey in a crowded GOP primary field where the winner will be preferred to replace former Rep. Steve StiversSteven (Steve) Ernst Stivers The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – A huge win for Biden, centrist Senators The Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by Facebook – Officers recount the horror of Jan.6 New Mexico Democrat Stansbury sworn in at former Haaland MORE (R-Ohio) headquarters. Stivers endorsed a different candidate, as did Debbie Meadows, wife of former Trump chief of staff, Mark Meadows testifying Jan.6 Trump to Pence Jan.6: “You don’t have the guts” MORE.

A Republican strategist pointed to the Texas race as proof that Trump’s approval alone won’t necessarily be enough to push a candidate to cross the finish line, especially next year, as Trump hopes to overthrow multiple incumbents of the GOP in the primary competitions.

Trump’s political support has never been transferable, the strategist said. In most cases, he tended to support candidates who were going to win anyway. When the candidates he supports lose, it is normally because of other factors in the race or because he has just chosen a losing horse.

Jordan Carney contributed.

Jordan Carney contributed.

