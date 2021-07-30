Boris Johnson faces Conservative revolt against ‘discriminatory’ vaccination passport

Grant Shapps said today that requiring staff to receive a double hit before they can return to office is a “good idea” as Boris Johnson faces a growing revolt from the Tories against his plans to use of vaccination passports at the national level.

The prime minister said a Covid certification proving someone is fully vaccinated will be required to enter nightclubs and potentially other places from the end of September.

The government has also not ruled out requiring that students be subjected to double blows for attending university courses and that they remain in university residences.

Dozens of Conservative backbenchers are poised to vote against the “misguided” use of documents, with many “horrified” to potentially be imposed on certain aspects of daily life.

Steve Baker, vice chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, told the Telegraph that “the government is now encouraging discrimination in vaccination.”

He said: “We used to believe that medical information is confidential. Now we are encouraging companies to demand knowledge of it. I find it distasteful at best and disgusting at worst.

Fellow Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay said the documents would represent a “massive change in the relationship between state and individual”, which would be a “very dangerous step.”

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 backbench conservative committee, said Sky Newsthe movement would be a “massive and misguided step”.

“The policy would discriminate against young people, those who have medical or ethical reasons why they cannot be vaccinated and many ethnic minority groups,” he said.

More than 40 conservatives have signed a statement organized by the civil liberties campaign group Big Brother Watch expressing their opposition to the national use of vaccine passports.

Despite the scale of the Tory revolt, the government is likely to win any House of Commons vote on the issue, as Labor has indicated it is unlikely to oppose the proposals if they include a provision on use of test data as well as vaccine status.

It comes after the government was accused of sneaking in passports after the NHSApp was updated with ‘domestic’ and ‘travel’ options for Britons to prove their vaccination status.

Mr Shapps today ruled out that Covid passports were required to access pubs and shops, as he supported companies requiring staff to be double gibbed before they could return to the office.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said some companies will require their staff to be fully vaccinated, but the government will not make it a legal requirement.

Mr Shapps told Sky News: “It’s a good idea and, yes, some companies will need it.

“We are not going to pass this legislation that every adult must be doubly vaccinated before returning to the office but, yes, it is a good idea and, yes, some companies will require it.”

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said yesterday it was “smart policy” for companies to insist that employees receive a double blow before they can return to their offices.

Mr Shapps said the government “will not go so far as to require” Covid certification to enter a store or pub.

“We go for very close contacts like going to nightclubs in other countries that are meant for international travel, so I think there are few valuable reasons not to get the vaccine, all good reasons to get vaccinated. get vaccinated, “he said.

Mr Shapps also said he was not sure why the issue was “particularly controversial”, given the high number of people who have already had injections.

“For most people, it doesn’t matter one way or the other,” he added.