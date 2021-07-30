Pakistani Imran Khan says Taliban are “normal civilians”





(MENAFN – NewsIn.Asia) July 30 (independent) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the United States had “really messed up everything in Afghanistan and branded the Taliban as normal civilians.”

In a television interview with the US channel PBS, Khan said Pakistan, Afghanistan’s eastern neighbor, hosted three million Afghan refugees.

His response came as PBS’s Judy Woodruff asked him about long-standing accusations by the US and Afghan governments that Pakistan is providing safe haven for the Afghan Taliban.

When they say that Pakistan has given refuges, sanctuaries to the Taliban, where are these refuges? When you, when we said, there are three million Afghan refugees in Pakistan, who are moreover of the same ethnic group as the Taliban, the Pashtuns, there are now camps of 500,000 people, replied Mr. Khan.

There are camps of 100,000 people. And the Taliban are not in military attire. They are normal civilians. And if there are civilians in these camps, how is Pakistan supposed to hunt them down? What can you call them shrines? he added.

Pakistan has long been accused of providing military, logistical, financial and intelligence support to Taliban insurgents fighting the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF).

“Intelligence estimates indicate the influx of more than 10,000 jihadist fighters (into Afghanistan) from Pakistan and other places over the past month,” Afghan President Ashraf M. Ghani said on July 16. in the presence of the Pakistani Prime Minister during a conference in Dushanbe.

Pakistan rejected the claims and said Afghanistan had provided no evidence to support its claims.

Mr. Khan, however, blamed the United States for the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, saying the United States has really messed things up in Afghanistan by seeking a military solution to the conflict.

And people like me who kept saying that there was no military solution, who knew the history of Afghanistan, we were called, people like me, were called anti-Americans. My name was Taliban Khan, he said.

He also criticized Washington for seeking a political solution after NATO troops were in significant numbers.

Subsequently, Khan said, the Taliban believed they had won and that there was little chance of getting them to compromise.

He added that a government with the Taliban that would involve some sort of power-sharing arrangement with Kabul was the best outcome and that Pakistan would accept a Taliban victory.

The Biden administration has pledged to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by September 11 of this year. About 90 percent of the forces have already withdrawn according to the US Central Command,

The Taliban have claimed they controlled large swathes of Afghanistan as they rushed to fill the political vacuum left as a result of the troop withdrawal.

