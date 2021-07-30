China to maintain stable macroeconomic policies in second half to ensure growth – Politburo





FILE PHOTO: Workers work at a construction site in Shanghai, China July 12, 2021. REUTERS / Aly Song BEIJING (Reuters) – China will maintain the stability, continuity and sustainability of its macroeconomic policies in the second half of the year and ensure that economic growth remains within a reasonable range, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday. . Prudent monetary policy means liquidity would remain reasonably sufficient to help small businesses and struggling industries recover, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported after the conclusion of a Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping. A proactive fiscal policy should be more effective, with good control over the pace of local government bond issuance and fiscal investments so that results can be achieved at the end of this year or early next year, a declared the Politburo. The Chinese economy has largely recovered from the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with the industrial sector leading an impressive recovery. However, manufacturers face new challenges from rising raw material prices, soaring logistics costs, and bottlenecks in the global supply chain. To prop up a sluggish economy, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) surprised the market in mid-July by lowering the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) of banks, freeing up about 1,000 billion yuan (154.19 billion yuan). dollars) of long-term liquidity. China will strengthen the autonomy of its macroeconomic policies, the Politburo said, adding that it will keep the essentially stable Chinese currency yuan at a reasonable and balanced level, while ensuring that the raw material supply and prices remain stable. . The meeting urged to redouble efforts to harness the potential of national markets. The government will support the rapid development of the new energy vehicle sector and strive to resolve bottleneck issues, he said. He reiterated his current policy on the real estate sector – houses are for living, not for speculation and called for stabilizing land and real estate prices and market expectations. (This story is passed on to say Friday in the first paragraph, not Thursday) Reporting by Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Alex Richardson, William Maclean

