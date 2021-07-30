President Jokowi distributes education savings to Ghifari





Sukoharjo, Gatra.com– President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) assisted Azhar Al Ghifari Putra Setiawan on Friday (7/30). The eight-year-old boy is now an orphan after the death of his parents from Covid-19. The education savings assistance was provided by Sukoharjo Police Chief AKBP Wahyu Nugroho Setyawan in conjunction with Lt. Col. Dandim Agus Adhy Darmawan. Assistance was immediately received by Ghifari at his home in Sukoharjo village, RT 01 / RW 03 Kelurahan / Subdistrict / Sukoharjo Regency, Central Java. Seeing the arrival of the two men in dashing uniforms, Ghifari looked happy. Happiness radiated from his eyes. He also admitted that he was happy to receive help in the form of savings from the number one person in Indonesia. “Thank you, President Joko Widodo, always be healthy,” said the boy who aspires to be a police officer. In addition to receiving assistance in the form of education savings from the president, Ghifari also received assistance with an air bike from the complex’s police chief and a foam bed from the Dandim. “Of course he (President Jokowi) conveys his deepest condolences and empathy. Hopefully this help can be useful and lighten the burden on the family,” said the police chief. However, regarding the face value of the education savings assistance provided by the President, the Chief of Police was reluctant to indicate the amount. Asked about the possibility of the appearance of other orphans due to Covid-19 like Ghifari, the police chief admitted that he would carry out regional surveillance. Currently, some information will be verified further. Meanwhile, Dandim added, this was done by the police chief who saw the condition of Ghifari who was orphaned because both of his parents died. The state of Ghifari drew the attention of RI 1 which paid great attention to the young generation abandoned by their parents due to Covid-19. “He (President Jokowi) was touched and provided savings for education and should ease the burden on the family,” Dandim said. For information, Ghifari is the only child of Deni Budi Setyawan (43 years old) and Haryati (37 years old). In addition to his parents, Ghifari’s grandfather also died from a positive Covid-19 virus, namely Sutrisno (70 years old). Meanwhile, Ghifari’s mother and father lived with her grandfather and grandmother Nurmiyati (64) and uncle Toni Budi Utomo (30). Currently, Ghifari himself has been appointed a foster child of Sukoharjo police. Ghifari himself is still in class II at MIN Sukoharjo. However, the Sukoharjo police are committed to helping Ghifari complete his education.

