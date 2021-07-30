Trump’s Republican Critics Raise Money





Republican critics of Donald Trump have amassed campaign money this year, as their votes to impeach the former president and investigate the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill put them in the crosshairs of Trump and his colleagues. allies.

Why it matters: The 2022 midterms won’t just determine which party controls Congress. They are also shaping up to be a test of Trump’s continued grip on the GOP. The few remaining Republican dissidents in Washington must raise big fundraising numbers if they hope to avoid a purge.

Two main Trump antagonists, Reps Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) And Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Were prominent this week as the only Republicans on the House select committee investigating the attack from the Capitol. This has earned them the fury of Trump’s many Republican allies, but they and a larger cohort of Trump-skeptical Republicans are building huge political war chests nonetheless.

What’s New: Americans Keeping Country First, a super PAC created in late February to defend Republicans who voted to impeach Trump this year, is expected to report $ 525,000 in income through the end of June, the group told Axios.

This puts him at or above the fundraising pace of independent political groups that prey on the few remaining Republican critics of Trump in Congress. One such pro-Trump group, Drain the DC Swamp PAC, grossed just over $ 600,000 in the first half of the year. And America Strong PAC, which formed in early May to attack the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment, raised $ 51,000 in its first two months.

What They Say: “The good start for Americans keeping the country first reflects the broad support for Republicans who voted to put the country first,” Brendan Buck, senior adviser to the group, told Axios in a press release sent by email.

“These members have stood on principle and now we are ready to support them.”

Cheney and Kinzinger themselves also raise huge amounts of funds for the first six months of an election year.

Cheney raised over $ 3 million in the first half of the year. She has $ 2.8 million in cash. Kinzinger’s campaign raised nearly $ 2 million and ended in June with more than $ 3 million in the bank. His PAC leadership has raised more than $ 1.5 million, according to a Federal Election Commission file Thursday. This PAC leadership also paid money to Cheney and seven of the other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January.

Overview: Their impeachment votes and the Jan.6 select committee cost the two members the support of the national Republican base and its media allies. A recent poll showed that Cheney 43 points underwater with GOP voters.

They also significantly outperform their competition within the party. Catalina Lauf, former head of Trump’s Commerce Department, Kinzinger’s best-funded Republican main opponent, has raised just over $ 350,000 since her campaign began from February through June. June.

Yes, but: It’s not just Trump allies or independent spenders Kinzinger faces, it’s Trump himself and a political operation that has raised $ 75 million this year.

The former president named Kinzinger as one of the few “RINO losers” who “are really what’s wrong with the Republican Party.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/trumps-republican-critics-rake-in-cash-252780b6-d1d7-42ea-a5c5-cc3d70a05782.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos