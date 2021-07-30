Ravi Urban City an environmentally friendly megalopolis: SM Imran – Pakistan





Posted July 30, 2021 3:49 PM

Ravi Urban City, an environmentally friendly megalopolis: SM Imran

LAHORE (APP): Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Imran said Ravi Urban City should be an environmentally friendly cosmopolitan city with an abundance of forests, botanical gardens, parks public and green spaces.

“Seven million trees will be planted while land of 30,000 canals will be devoted to reforestation in the new city to overcome the pollution problems facing the old city and its suburbs,” he said during a conversation with APP Thursday evening.

To a question, SM Imran, who is also the spokesperson for the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), said that regarding plantations and green roofing, an Australian company has been approached which specializes in planting. excessive thanks to technology, adding that it plants trees with the help of drones at such a speed that it can accomplish the work of 30-40 men in three hours. This will contribute to the swift and organized completion of the planting task in the urban town of Ravi, although work has already started on the reserved forest land.

“The city is the fulfillment of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to develop an environmentally friendly city in accordance with international standards,” he replied, adding that green cover and water reservoirs were central. of this megalopolis.

To a question, he said it was wrong to call the urban town of Ravi a project, adding that it was a modern city spanning 102,000 acres. He said Ravi Urban City will be the only second planned city in the country after the federal capital Islamabad which has been developed on 80,000 acres, adding that the city will rub shoulders with cities like Dubai when it comes to standards of infrastructure, technology. and environment.

To another question, he said that those who called the project “unfriendly” were misguided souls and did not understand the importance of water. He further said that there could be no better people-friendly task than saving water for the future, adding that water has been the reason for many disputes and it is the duty to ‘a man to save it.

SM Imran said that the urban town of Ravi is being developed with the aim of reviving the Ravi River, developing a lake and recharging water for the city of Lahore, adding that the 46-kilometer lake will be the longest waterfront in the world, adding that the 15-kilometer patch of the lake will be completed by early 2023.

Vice President LDA said that water treatment plants will be built to treat Lahore’s wastewater, adding that these water treatment plants will help purify water for several other uses and preserve the water table in the region. old town, in addition to irrigation because this water will be stored. in a lake.

He said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had already been signed with a Dutch company that will set up a “Waste to Energy” power plant in the urban town of Ravi, adding that many companies have approached us.

SM Imran has a few foreign universities in the UK, the UAE approached to set up their campuses in the knowledge park in the urban city of Ravi, adding that it was not just the developers, but all kinds of investments flocked.

Regarding the success of the project, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a dreamer and he knows how to turn dreams into reality. He said that many, from Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore in 1947 to subsequent political leaders by 2018, had thought of developing a new city along Lahore but no one could take on the gigantic task, but it was the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who decided to conserve water and the environment, adding that the green blanket was vital to tackle climate change.

