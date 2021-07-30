PM Imran meets with presidents of all major chambers of commerce – Business





Posted on July 30, 2021 at 12:20 p.m.

PM Imran meets with presidents of all major chambers of commerce

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – All major chambers of commerce in the country have expressed satisfaction with the government’s pro-business policies and measures taken to facilitate business (EoDB).

The satisfaction was expressed during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the presidents of all major chambers of commerce in Islamabad.

The government and the business community have also agreed to develop a strategy with mutual consultation to increase tax revenues.

Emphasizing on industrial development for the economic progress of the country, the prime minister said the government is offering incentives to industries to increase exports.

Imran Khan said reforms are underway to improve the tax system and consultation with all stakeholders will speed up this process.

The Prime Minister asked federal ministers to keep in touch with all stakeholders and to hold regular meetings with them to listen to their issues and proposals. He said that after providing facilities to industrialists and the business community, the government is now focused on solving problems through mutual consultation.

Meeting attendees praised the Prime Minister and his economic team for achieving 4% GDP growth despite Covid-19, a 15% increase in large-scale manufacturing, incentives for the export industry and the removal of obstacles, incentives for small and medium-sized enterprises by the State Bank of Pakistan, and providing the business community with the opportunity to take advantage of Uzbekistan’s business potential.

They also welcomed the government’s initiative to listen directly to business proposals for the first time and also highlighted the obstacles in business for a rift between government and business in the past.

