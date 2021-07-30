Cyber ​​attacks reveal China’s will to heat up

Glenn Nye is a former Congressman and President and CEO of the Center for the Study of President and Congress (CSPC). Dan Mahaffee is Senior Vice President and Director of Policy at CSPC.

Growing competition with China for technological dominance is bridging the gaps both abroad and at home.

In response to Beijing’s aggressive campaign of cyberespionage, intellectual property theft and unarmed diplomacy, the United States and its close partners are beginning to rally behind a more unified front.

Recently, an unprecedented alliance of democracies, including NATO, the European Union, as well as Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand, publicly lambasted China’s malicious activities in cyberspace and the recent attack on the Microsoft Exchange system as “posing a major threat to the economy and national security.”

In Beijing, President Xi Jinping continues to push China towards authoritarianism, cracking down on anyone or anything that could disrupt the Chinese Communist Party’s strategy to achieve domination and total control, especially in the high-tech arena. .

Targets range from billionaire Chinese tech entrepreneurs to independent media outlets and students in Hong Kong. Minorities are subjected to a shameful campaign of ethnic cleansing, even as Beijing intensifies its bullying and military coercion against Taiwan. Meanwhile, Beijing state media outlets and “Wolf Warrior” diplomats are openly celebrating China’s more aggressive stance under Xi’s leadership, and the ascendancy of the Chinese authoritarian model over seemingly declining democratic systems. .

In Washington, there are welcome signs – so late – of an emerging consensus.

The Senate responded by passing the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, or USICA, while the House of Representatives advanced legislation, including the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act, or EAGLE, led by President Gregory. Meeks from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. .

USICA and the EAGLE Act both raise concerns about reliance on China for key supply chains, while warning against Chinese debt diplomacy via the Belt Initiative. and the Road “and other tools of influence on investments. The two legislative proposals also encourage closer cooperation with allies and partners on issues related to digital trade and data; showcase regional approaches to counter Beijing’s influence on the world stage; and deepen the possibilities of partnership with Taiwan.

Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks, pictured on May 19: The Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said the EAGLE bill included strong provisions dealing with issues such as alleged human rights violations man by China against the Uyghur Muslim minority and closer ties with Taiwan. © CQ / AP call

The Biden administration first began surrounding the cars against harmful Chinese activity by elevating the ongoing Quad security dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia and India to summit level, and by creating a Quad working group on advanced technology.

The administration has further cracked down on Chinese companies facilitating China’s oppression of Muslims in Xinjiang, and in a recent public address, President Biden warned companies of the risks of continuing to do business in Hong Kong. while Beijing is bulldozing the rule of law in this enclave.

The United States has also continued to move forward with its allies in limiting Chinese companies’ access to fifth generation, or 5G, wireless networks, protecting cutting-edge technologies, and better coordinating export controls and chains. secure supply. As this growing consensus on the need to engage more forcefully in competition with China becomes clearer, the pressure will only increase on private sector companies that find themselves in the vortex of this political and economic decoupling.

Earlier this month, Microsoft found itself in the crosshairs of Chinese cyber warriors, who were seeking to steal intellectual property and lay the groundwork for future disruption. Examples from Hollywood make it clear how Beijing’s red lines influence decisions on U.S. boards of directors, while Wall Street struggles to balance the lure of the giant Chinese market with the CCP’s increasingly aggressive crackdowns. against private companies, including thwarting their own companies listed on the US stock exchanges.

For many US and allied companies, the need to do business in China is a reality of the global economy. China’s revenues are essential to fund the necessary research and development, capital investments, and the expansion of the country’s workforce. Yet businesses have no choice but to recognize the division and growing tensions between Washington and Beijing. It will take a lot of time and money to fully adapt to this new geopolitical reality and to assess its impact on globalized operations. CEOs need to carefully manage risks and opportunities as they move supply chains to other Asian suppliers and cautiously watch the rapidly escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

U.S. policymakers must not only invest in safer supply chains and local technological innovation, but they must also anticipate the threat that Chinese retaliation poses to our private sector. China’s playbook demonstrates this threat. As Australia sought to strengthen ties with the United States and other allies and expose Beijing’s influence both in the region and within Australian society, China has responded with embargoes and economic attacks. Another common tactic used by the Chinese government is to detain foreign executives or people with dual citizenship.

Beijing has already demonstrated its willingness to turn up the heat and fight back against Western businesses and individuals for actions taken by their governments. The CCP’s crackdown on the private sector in general demonstrates that harmonious business relations and the status quo are increasingly unrealistic.

As tensions and competition with China intensify, US policymakers and private sector leaders must better prepare for the likely consequences. Going across the political aisle for a bipartisan consensus on the dangers that lie ahead, and rallying into an alliance of democracies to defend the rules-based international order, are good places to start.