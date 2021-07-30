Faure Gnassingbé and Boris Johnson to discuss Togo’s membership in the Commonwealth





OVERVIEW OF THE REFORMS START A BUSINESS (More information) At the fifteenth position in the world, and first in Africa, under the Start a business index of the Doing Business 2020 ranking, Togo maintains its reform dynamic with more reforms. EXECUTION OF CONTRACTS (More information) Compared to a few years ago when it was among the lowest ranked in the Doing Business Enforcing Contracts indicator, Togo, taking advantage of numerous efforts to improve its business climate, has been able to jump significantly on the index in recent years. years … . EXECUTION OF THE CONTRACT (More information) Creation of specialized chambers of commerce for small claims Creation of chambers of commerce at the Court of Appeal Civil and commercial cases now handled by separate clerks Establishment of commercial courts in Lom and Kara Lawyers and bailiffs now have access to FORSETI COMMERCIAL platform A maximum period of 100 days has been set for settling a commercial dispute. CROSS-BORDER TRADE (More information) Compared to previous years,Togo has significantly improved its ranking in theCross-border trade indicator by adopting multiple reforms that focus mainly on digitization and reduction of delays, for import and export procedures related to import and export. Compared to previous years, Togo has significantly improved its ranking in Cross-border trade index by adopting multiple reforms that mainly focus on digitization and reduction of delays, for import and export procedures related to import and export. BUILDING PERMIT (More information) After moving from 133rd to 127th place in the Doing Business 2020 building permits ranking, Togo intends to repeat this feat in the next edition of the world ranking. To this end, he introduced multiple reforms this year. GET ELECTRICITY (More information) Over the past two years, Togo’s ranking according to the Doing Business Obtaining Electricity and Water indicator has steadily increased. Building on this performance through multiple reforms aimed at facilitating business access to electricity and water, Lom plans to introduce even more reforms this year to continue its improvements. PROPERTY REGISTRATION (More information) Of all the Doing Business indicators, home ownership registration is the one where Togo has improved the most since 2018. Indeed, after spending years in the lowest part of this ranking, the country is now seeking to beat Rwanda which is the best performer of this index in Africa. To achieve this, Lom has implemented many reforms, with the latest round being implemented this year. PUBLIC MARKETS (More information) From professionalization to digitization, including legislative regulations, the Togolese public procurement framework is constantly being modernized. Several reforms have been implemented to improve the sector for the benefit of the private sector, which is at the heart of the National Development Plan.

PAY TAXES AND DUTIES (More information) To improve its business environment, Togo has introduced some important reforms related to the payment of taxes. From the replacement of certain taxes to the elimination of others by exemptions, the country has only one objective: to offer the most attractive tax framework to investors and economic operators. To achieve this, the authorities have relied on digitization.

