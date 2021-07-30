Pakistan, US discuss “negotiated” political settlement in Afghanistan: The Tribune India





Islamabad, July 30

Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf met his US counterpart Jake Sullivan in Washington, where the two leaders discussed the urgent need to reduce violence and a “negotiated” political settlement in Afghanistan.

The talks also covered other matters of mutual concern, the Dawn News reported on Friday.

It was the second meeting between the two leaders, who first met in Geneva in March.

“I had a positive follow-up meeting with NSA Jake Sullivan today in Washington,” Yusuf tweeted in an early morning tweet.

“Took stock of the progress made since our meeting in Geneva and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest,” he said, adding that the two sides “agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral Pak-US cooperation “.

Although Yusuf did not mention Afghanistan among the issues discussed at the meeting, Sullivan devoted half of his tweet to the Afghan issue.

“I met with the Pakistan NSA today for consultations on regional connectivity and security, and other areas of mutual cooperation. We discussed the urgent need for violence reduction in Afghanistan and a negotiated political settlement of the conflict, ”Sullivan said.

Since announcing the withdrawal of US forces by August 31, violence has increased in Afghanistan and efforts to negotiate a peace deal between the Afghan government and the insurgent Taliban have slowed.

Blinken, who returned to Washington on Thursday evening after a visit to India and Kuwait, said on the tour that Pakistan had “a vital role to play in using its influence with the Taliban to do whatever was needed. in its step to seek to take the country by force ”.

Committed to withdrawing all US and NATO troops from Afghanistan by September 15, the Biden administration is now using its diplomatic influence to prevent a Taliban takeover and this is where it sees a role for Pakistan, according to the Dawn report.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is an intergovernmental military alliance between 28 European countries and 2 countries in North America While Pakistan also wants to prevent a military takeover in Kabul, Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with a US broadcaster this week said that the US decision to set a timetable for the troop withdrawal had also reduced options for Islamabad.

Khan on PBS NewsHour, a US news program, said the Taliban see the pullout as their victory and are less receptive to reconciliation efforts than they would have been if the timeline had not been announced.

Khan also criticized the United States for trying to “seek a military solution in Afghanistan, when there never was.”

The Pakistani delegation, which arrived in Washington three days ago, is also busy explaining its position in meetings with senior US officials, lawmakers, think tank experts and media representatives. It is not clear whether Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief executive Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who is also in Washington for the talks, attended the meeting between the two NSAs, according to the report. – PTI

